"I’d get that in WWE a whole lot" - KAIRI (Kairi Sane) opens up on being under pressure due to AEW star Kenny Omega

KAIRI, formerly known as Kairi Sane, has opened up about being under pressure due to Kenny Omega's return to NJPW.

At Historic X-Over, Omega returned to the Japanese promotion for the first time in five years, as he confronted Will Ospreay via a video package. Following Ospreay's match against Shota Umino, he was challenged by The Best Bout Machine.

Minutes later, KAIRI was in action against Mayu Iwatani in the main event. Speaking in an interview with NJPW, she admitted to having similar situations in WWE but was able to get over it from that mental perspective:

"I’d get that in WWE a whole lot. Right before my match on a PPV there might be something big happening and the crowd being really hyped up. But I think I’ve been able to get over that from a mental perspective, I’m used to it. So I was able to focus on the match itself just fine," said KAIRI

Will Ospreay claimed to have surpassed Kenny Omega

During a recent exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Will Ospreay claimed that he has become an unstoppable beast in professional wrestling.

He further mentioned Kenny Omega's AEW suspension and how the AEW bright lights got switched off after that. Amid Omega's absence from NJPW, The Commonwealth Kingpin has grown to be one of the best wrestlers in the Japanese company. Ospreay said:

"I've become an unstoppable beast in professional wrestling. No one puts on the caliber of matches I do and not just in New Japan but I believe all over in the world. And after Kenny's suspension, those AEW bright lights got switched off and he saw the shadow for the first time and he thought if he didn't stop it now, then it's probably gonna get too big to the point where no one can stop it."

Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega will collide on January 4th at Wrestle Kingdom 17 at the Tokyo Dome. The match will be contested for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship.

Guess which WWE legend Goldberg was inspired by? More details here.

Poll : 0 votes