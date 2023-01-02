"Those AEW bright lights got switched off" - Current champion claims he has surpassed Kenny Omega amid his suspension (Exclusive)

New Japan Pro-Wrestling star Will Ospreay is set to face his arch-rival Kenny Omega at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Ahead of the big match, the IWGP US Heavyweight Champion claimed that he has surpassed the AEW star.

Will Ospreay has been one of the biggest stars in Japan over the past few years. The former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion has been on a roll with recent appearances in AEW. Meanwhile, former NJPW star and current AEW stalwart Kenny Omega has also been one of the biggest wrestling stars in the world.

Ospreay and Omega both have a dislike for each other as they have previously had several verbal duels.

Speaking in an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Wrestle Binge channel, Ospreay claimed that he has been on an unstoppable path. He further took a dig at Omega's AEW suspension amid his controversy with CM Punk.

"I've become an unstoppable beast in professional wrestling. No one puts on the caliber of matches I do and not just in New Japan but I believe all over in the world. And after Kenny's suspension, those AEW bright lights got switched off and he saw the shadow for the first time and he thought if he didn't stop it now, then it's probably gonna get too big to the point where no one can stop it," said Ospreay.

Ospreay further admitted how iconic it was going to be for him to face Omega, considering his iconic match against Kazuchika Okada at the Tokyo Dome.

"So it's gonna be very iconic, for me, the Kenny Omega I remember was the one against Okada at Wrestle Kingdom and that's where I believe the hype of Kenny Omega. Like, it's where we all believe the hype of Kenny Omega from that Tokyo Dome. So it's gonna be oddly poetic that he gets to come back to New Japan, in the Tokyo Dome to get to do this match." [5:03 - 5:51]

Watch Will Ospreay's interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling:

Will Ospreay will face Kenny Omega at the Tokyo Dome

NJPW star Will Ospreay and AEW star Kenny Omega are set for a historic match at the Tokyo Dome on Night One of Wrestle Kingdom 17.

Following Ospreay's match against Shota Umino at Historic X-Over, Omega returned to NJPW. He cut a promo on Ospreay via a video package and challenged for a showdown on January 4.

The two men will collide over the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship. With a win, Omega will become a two-time champion.

The Cleaner is a former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, Intercontinental Champion, and Junior Heavyweight Champion. He left NJPW in 2019 to form AEW and is a former world champion with the company.

Omega and Ospreay faced each other in AEW on the August 31 episode of Dynamite, where, alongside The Young Bucks, Omega defeated Ospreay and his United Empire.

Are you excited about Omega's return to NJPW and his match with Will Ospreay? Sound off in the comments section below.

