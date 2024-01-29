"I'd still dismantle you" - Keith Lee sends an angry message after a fan's disrespectful post for Michin

Former WWE NXT Champion Keith Lee has reacted to a fan making a disrespectful comment about his wife and SmackDown star, Michin (Mia Yim).

Keith Lee and Michin met each other during their time in WWE. Both stars were released from the company in November 2021. The duo tied the knot in February 2022 and are often seen supporting each other on social media. While The O.C. member re-signed with the Stamford-based company in November 2022, Lee joined AEW nearly two years ago.

On Twitter, a fan posted a disrespectful message targeting Lee and his wife. They even jokingly challenged the AEW star to a match on Dynamite:

"Michin looking like a whole snack ..... @RealKeithLee me and u this Wednesday on #AEWDynamite lol," the fan wrote.

The Limitless One reacted to the comment, mentioning that he would "dismantle" the fan despite being injured:

"With one leg... and one arm... I'd still dismantle you." wrote Lee.

Keith Lee missed a recent AEW pay-per-view due to injury and is currently on the sidelines

Keith Lee established himself as a force to be reckoned with on the AEW roster following his debut in February 2022. He even won the World Tag Team Championship alongside Swerve Strickland. However, the duo parted ways after Strickland betrayed The Limitless One.

After months of animosity, Lee was set to face his former tag team partner, Swerve Strickland, at the 2023 Worlds End pay-per-view. Unfortunately, the powerhouse was pulled from the event due to an undisclosed injury. Lee addressed his situation on Twitter, as he posted the following message:

"Today... I keep it very real with you guys. I have been working through an injury since Arthur Ashe Stadium 2022. It has been mostly well taken care of. Things have been worse since Final Battle. I am trying to get through today for you guys, but I cannot promise anything."

It will be interesting to see when the former NXT Champion will return to the squared circle. Will he go after Strickland upon his comeback? Only time will tell.

