"I'd be totally down to do it" - Former AEW performer open to WWE Royal Rumble debut under Triple H's regime

New Japan Pro Wrestling star Jeff Cobb is seemingly open to the idea of appearing at the WWE Royal Rumble.

Cobb has previously appeared in AEW when Chris Jericho brought him in as an enforcer of The Inner Circle. However, the hard-hitting star eventually went on to sign with NJPW, where he joined Will Ospreay's faction, The United Empire.

Speaking on WrestlingNewsCo, Cobb didn't rule out the possibility of him appearing in the Royal Rumble under Triple in WWE.

“You never say never. But it all depends on if the stars lined up and all that stuff. Again, if they wanted me for some odd reason, then they’d have to go through the right avenues. I don’t think they could contact me directly because I don’t think that’s legal. I don’t know how those things work," Cobb said.

He added:

"But yeah, if for some odd reason, they were like, ‘Hey, we wanna put Jeff in the Royal Rumble,’ I’m not good at Royal Rumbles. I don’t want to run down to the ring either, so [laughs]. But yeah, if the stars aligned, I’d be totally down to do it." (H/T Fightful)

Will Ospreay recently praised WWE legend Triple H

Will Ospreay recently praised WWE legend Triple H during a recent interview. Speaking to Fightful, the NJPW star termed The Game a "gangster" and showed his respect.

Ospreay himself has been at the top of his game in New Japan, and other members of The United Empire have also been killing it lately.

"I’m shocked at it, but in the same sense, now that Triple H is running the ship, it’s got to be said, I think Triple H is a G. I think he’s such a gangster. I’ve always liked him. He’s a cool dude. He clearly watches what goes on outside of his bubble, which is amazing, the fact that he’s allowed Karl to have this dual deal is cool," said Will Ospreay

He added:

"It does make me wonder what doors could be open. I always want to know who is the best out of their crop. I always like testing myself and it would be very interesting if there was a way of making that door open. You never know." (H/T TJR Wrestling)

Ospreay is currently set to face Taichi in his next big singles match. The rest of the United Empire will also aim to have a successful 2023.

