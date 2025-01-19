"I dare you" - Former WWE star's son sends an audacious message to Samoa Joe

Samoa Joe made his return to AEW TV this week. Now, a former WWE star's son has sent a message to him.

Former WWE star Buddy Wayne's son Nick Wayne has now gotten on the bad books of Samoa Joe. Last year around the same time, Joe was riding a huge wave of success after winning the AEW World Championship. He held the title for 113 days before losing it to Swerve Strickland at AEW Dynasty. Following this defeat, Joe formed an alliance with Hook and they began feuding with Chris Jericho. Joe faced The Learning Tree in a stampede street fight on the 10th July 2024 episode of Dynamite and lost. Since then, he has been absent from TV.

However, this week on Dynamite, The Samoan Submission Machine returned to save Hook from The Patriarchy. Now, he is set to compete against Nick Wayne next week on Dynamite. Ahead of this match, Wayne thought it would be a good idea to poke the bear with an audacious message.

"I dare you to try and kill me."

Check out his tweet here:

Samoa Joe put the AEW locker room on notice

Samoa Joe is known for being one of the most feared men in professional wrestling. His size and speed are a dangerous combination which puts him in a league of his own. Following his absence, Joe terrorized the locker room for months and destroyed anyone who stepped in his way. It now looks like he wants to get back to his old ways.

Following his return, the former WWE star took to social media to send a message to the entire AEW locker room.

"If I catch you, you’ll always be lacking.#EverybodysFavoriteOp."

Check out his tweet here:

It will be interesting to see if Nick Wayne will even stand a chance against The Samoan Submission Machine this week on Dynamite.

