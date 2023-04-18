"I am deteriorating in front of everyone’s eyes" - AEW & NJPW star appears to ponder retirement in injury update 

AEW & NJPW star Will Ospreay recently posted a bittersweet update on his injury and appeared to ponder his future altogether.

Will Ospreay suffered a shoulder injury and was forced to pull out of the New Japan Cup in March. He has since been absent and will return to the ring this weekend against former WWE and AEW star Bobby Fish for 1PW. Ospreay is further booked for NJPW Resurgence, where he is scheduled to face Hiroshi Tanahashi.

The winner of that bout will head to Dominion and challenge Lance Archer for a title shot at IWGP United States Champion Kenny Omega, presumably at Forbidden Door.

Looking back on his injury in a video posted to Twitter, Ospreay spoke about feeling his body deteriorating and not being able to perform in the same way he could before. He pondered his future as he admitted he didn't know how long his "ride's going to be".

"But like I’m not gonna lie to you guys, I feel like my body, and me personally, I am deteriorating in front of everyone’s eyes... So having said that, you know, I don’t know if this ride’s going to be a long one, if everyone understands what I mean... But you know, I don’t know how long this ride's going to be, I’ll be honest with you guys. I hope you guys enjoy the ride, that’s all. Alright. Much love guys." - Will Ospreay said.

Kenny Omega defeated Ospreay for the United States title earlier this year at Wrestle Kingdom. It was his return to NJPW for the first time as an EVP and co-founder of AEW.

Kenny Omega is currently feuding with the Blackpool Combat Club in AEW

Since everyone is asking, I'll spill the beans… I have a huge problem with certain people on our roster - And they happen to be members of the Blackpool Combat Club!

Ospreay could well face Omega for the US title at Forbidden Door in June. But as of right now, Kenny and the Young Bucks have their eyes set on a war with the Blackpool Combat Club. The faction has targeted Omega, the Bucks, and Hangman Page in recent weeks, systematically taking each out.

Brandon Cutler and Michael Nakazawa battled on behalf of their friends last week before the Elite trio made the save. The segment closed with Omega almost impaling Jon Moxley with a screwdriver.

It appears Omega is in for a busy period with an impending title defense in NJPW and his blood feud in AEW.

