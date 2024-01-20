"I didn’t come to AEW for friendship" - Former WWE star makes a bold statement after recent signing

AEW recently added a former WWE star to its talented roster. Weeks after her signing, the said superstar made a bold comment on social media, stating that she didn't come to the All Elite promotion to make friends.

Deonna Purrazzo returned to Tony Khan's company on the January 3, 2024 episode of Dynamite. This is her second stint in the company. She had a brief run in the Jacksonville-based company in 2022.

Now that she is back in the promotion, she has made her goals clear. In reply to a tweet that featured her Dynamite promo about "Timeless" Toni Storm, Purrazzo stated that she has her eyes set on the Women’s World Championship.

“I didn’t come to @AEW for friendship. I came to become the AEW Women’s World Champion. I want to face the best version of Toni Storm to do that. Not this delusional sham of Toni Storm. It’s time to find her,” she tweeted.

Expand Tweet

AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm sends a message to Deonna Purrazzo

Deonna Purrazzo and Toni Storm have a lot of history together. In a recent promo, Purrazzo revealed that she and Toni had known each other for almost a decade. Back in the day, they both used to travel, train, and even live together.

Since Storm has turned her back on her and forgotten about their friendship, The Virtuosa wants to focus on her future, which is capturing the Women’s Title. Purrazzo challenged and irked the champion. Storm replied with a message of her own.

Expand Tweet

Storm agreed to meet Purrazzo inside the ring and threatened to decimate her. The champion also acknowledged their past friendship and that she was jealous of the latter's prowess once upon a time.

Storm is currently in her third run as the AEW Women’s World Champion. She has been holding the title since November 2023. It will be interesting to see if Deonna Purrazzo can take the title away from her or not.

What do you think of this new budding rivalry between two old friends? Let us know in the comments section below.

Is Dolph Ziggler going to AEW next? We asked him right here.