"I will eat you" - Former WWE star sends a bizarre message to Deonna Purrazzo

On the recent edition of AEW Dynamite, Deonna Purrazzo made her Dynamite in-ring debut against Anna Jay. While both women did well to display their abilities, Purrazzo was able to register her second consecutive win in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

However, it's not her victory against Jay that made the headline that night. Purrazzo shared a segment with AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm after her victory. In this segment, Purrazzo mentioned she and Storm used to be like sisters, whereas the latter denied knowing her.

However, in an exclusive uploaded by AEW on social media platform X, Storm admitted she knew Deonna Purrazzo. The Women's Champion also confessed she was jealous of Purrazzo's technical prowess back in the day. She said:

"Fine, I admit it. I know exactly who you are, Miss Purrazzo. Yes, I remember our time very well. I remember our time in the Land of the Rising Sun. I remember our dojo days, yes. I also remember being very envious of your technical prowess. And as for me? Well, I am cursed with this rampant s*xuality."

Further, Toni Storm mentioned that she would meet and greet Deonna Purrazzo. She claimed she would "eat" the new AEW star. Storm added:

"But yes, darling. I will meet you, and I will greet you. I will complete you, and then I will beat you! And then, I will eat you! Come children – I’m ready for my pork dinner!”

In the coming weeks, it will be interesting to see how this rivalry between Deonna Purrazzo and Tony Storm plays out. If AEW play their cards right, this feud could do wonders for them.

Deonna Purrazzo credited AEW star for helping her sign with AEW

When Deonna Purrazzo made her AEW debut in early January, fans were taken by surprise. Many believed the signing of Purrazzo would prove to be a great decision for the Jacksonville-based promotion. Recently, Purrazzo revealed what led to her signing with AEW.

During an appearance on Talk is Jericho, the 29-year-old said that her contract with IMPACT was coming to an end, and she felt it was the perfect time to leave the promotion. Purrazzo also credited Britt Baker for connecting her with Tony Khan. She said:

"So, I knew my contract was coming up in IMPACT and I just kind of felt like if it was time to leave, it would be now. If this was the territories, now would be the time to leave, right? And Britt Baker actually connected me with Tony Khan and we just got to talking and I knew the first Dynamite of the new year, it was gonna be in Jersey, that's where I'm from. So I was like, 'That would be a dream scenario, dream come true if we could do that' and it all worked out."

Overall, Deonna Purrazzo's inclusion in AEW has brought a breath of fresh air. It will be interesting to see what she achieves in her career at the Jacksonville-based promotion.

