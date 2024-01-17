Britt Baker's role in massive recent AEW signing revealed 

Britt Baker's role in a recent top AEW signing for the women's division has been revealed.

Speaking on Talk is Jericho, Deonna Purrazzo spoke about the events leading up to her debut in the Jacksonville-based promotion and the role played by Baker in facilitating it. Purrazzo revealed that she was All Elite on the first Dynamite of 2024 by confronting Mariah May after the latter's first match in the company.

Purrazzo expressed that she felt that it was time to leave IMPACT as her contract was set to come up, and shared that the former AEW Women's World Champion connected her with Tony Khan. The Virtuosa also brought up conversations about making her first appearance in her hometown of New Jersey - where Dynamite emanated from that day - calling it a dream come true.

"So, I knew my contract was coming up in IMPACT and I just kind of felt like if it was time to leave, it would be now. If this was the territories, now would be the time to leave, right? And Britt Baker actually connected me with Tony Khan and we just got to talking and I knew the first Dynamite of the new year, it was gonna be in Jersey, that's where I'm from. So I was like, 'That would be a dream scenario, dream come true if we could do that' and it all worked out." [H/T - Ringside News]

The former ROH Women's World Champion made her AEW in-ring debut against Red Velvet on the recent episode of Collision. Purrazzo was victorious in the bout, and looks to be focusing her attention on Women's Champion Toni Storm.

Baker has been on a hiatus since her last appearance on Collision in September 2023, where she unsuccessfully challenged Kris Statlander for the AEW TBS Championship.

Saraya lashes out at fans for body shaming top AEW star

Former WWE Superstar Saraya clapped back against fans for body-shaming a top AEW star of the women's division.

Deonna Purrazzo, who recently made her debut in Tony Khan's promotion on the first Dynamite of the year, has unfortunately found herself on the receiving end of demeaning comments and body-shaming on social media. This is despite her elite credentials and accomplishments as a major talent with past appearances in ROH, IMPACT, and WWE.

Purrazzo herself responded boldly to the hate she received. Saraya retweeted The Virtuosa's post on X and voiced her solidarity and support for Purrazzo while simultaneously and harshly condemning the hate she had been subjected to.

“I think you’re a super babe. And those dumb mfers would be dying to get you to stand on their tiny b**ls,” Saraya wrote.

Check out Saraya's post here.

Purrazzo, who has set her sights on AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm, is set to wrestle Anna Jay on the upcoming episode of Dynamite, with the Timeless One scheduled to appear on commentary.

