Saraya (fka Paige) lashes out at fans for body shaming popular AEW star

An AEW star recently became a target of body shaming on social media. Saraya (formerly known as Paige in WWE) decided to take a stand for her colleague and slammed the haters online.

The superstar in question here is Deonna Purrazzo, who recently returned to AEW for her second stint. Purrazo is a former WWE Superstar who also worked for IMPACT Wrestling/TNA. Following her return to AEW, she began receiving tons of hate and body shaming on social media.

Sayara stood firmly against the people who were trolling Purazzo. She buried Purrazzo’s haters with a bold and supportive post on X (formerly called Twitter). The star called her colleague a "super babe."

“I think you’re a super babe. And those dumb mfers would be dying to get you to stand on their tiny b*lls,” Saraya stated.

Like Saraya, Mickie James also defended Deonna Purrazzo on social media

Saraya is not the only one who came forward to support Purrazzo from the hate she was getting on social media. Former WWE Women’s Champion Mickie James also extended her support to the returned AEW star.

Just like Saraya, she wrote an empowering post on X for Purrazzo, showing support for her former in-ring opponent.

"Just so you’re aware. I am a big fan of your b**t @DeonnaPurrazzo. I think it’s beautiful and perfect. Especially when I was whoopin’ it. That is all. 😜double ps. F’em ♥️ you’re amazing."

Mickie James faced Purrazzo during her third run in TNA. After she made her return to the company in 2021, she challenged Purrazo for her Impact Knockouts Championship.

At Bound of Glory, she defeated Purrazo to win the championship for the fourth time in her wrestling career. A rematch for the championship took place at the Hard To Kill event, where James retained her championship.

