“I am a big fan of your b**t” - Mickie James publicly defends AEW star who received body-shaming comments

Mickie James has had some remarkable rivals in her career and recently decided to take a stand for one of them following some body-shaming trolling.

The star in question here is the current AEW star Deonna Purrazzo. The former WWE Women's Champion and The Virtuosa defined the women's division at IMPACT Wrestling/TNA for years, delivering some of the best matches in the company's history.

Moreover, Deonna had even desired to retire Mickie James during her Last Rodeo tour, where she had decided to put her career on the line. While the latter is currently a free agent, Purrazzo arrived in AEW a few weeks ago to explore the next chapter of her wrestling career.

Mickie decided to voice support for Purrazzo on X as she was recently surrounded by body-shaming comments on social media.

"Just so you’re aware. I am a big fan of your b**t @DeonnaPurrazzo. I think it’s beautiful and perfect. Especially when I was whoopin’ it. That is all. 😜double ps. F’em ♥️ you’re amazing."

Mickie James revealed her choice of opponent for Roman Reigns

Mickie James was recently asked about her views on who should challenge The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, at WrestleMania 40. Of course, the two prominent candidates in the running for that spot are Cody Rhodes and Roman's legendary cousin, The Rock.

While James did mention that she was a huge fan of Cody, she picked The Rock to be Roman Reigns' WrestleMania opponent.

The Rock recently returned on WWE RAW: Day 1, where he laid out Jinder Mahal and even namedropped Reigns' Head of the Table moniker. So it would be interesting to see if the fans witness this blockbuster encounter on the Grandest Stage of them all this year.

