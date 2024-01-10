Roman Reigns must face 17-time WWE champion at WrestleMania 40, says Mickie James

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns must face a 17-time champion at WrestleMania 40, according to Mickie James.

The Rock returned to World Wrestling Entertainment on the Day 1 edition of Monday Night RAW. He cut a hilarious promo before hitting The People's Elbow on Jinder Mahal because he was trash-talking to the crowd. However, before leaving the ring, The Rock dropped a bombshell by calling out Roman Reigns with his "Head of the Table" catchphrase.

Several rumors suggest that the WWE Universe might finally see a dream match between the ten-time world champion and The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 40. However, some fans think the bout could take place at Elimination Chamber, and Cody Rhodes should be the one to main event The Show of Shows to finally win the Universal Championship and finish his story.

During a recent edition of The Busted Open Radio, Mickie James picked her choice between The Great One and The American Nightmare to face Roman Reigns.

The former WWE Superstar said that she loves Cody Rhodes and is excited to see him shine, but if she had to choose someone to face Reigns at WrestleMania 40, then her obvious choice would be The Rock because it is a once-in-a-lifetime match.

"You know, I love Cody [Rhodes], he's my friend, he's my brother, and I'm excited to see him shine," said James. "He's freaking killing [it], but if I'm going to — if I have the option to see, if I had the opportunity to watch Roman [Reigns] and Cody again at WrestleMania or Roman and Rock for the first time ever at WrestleMania, you best believe I'm looking for Roman and Rock. The Rock has carte blanche, in my opinion, in the wrestling business to walk out on any stage to call his shot." [H/T Wrestling INC]

There can hardly be any doubt regarding The Rock's capabilities as the star has also won the Intercontinental Title twice and the tag team titles five times, along with the ten world titles. To see him go up against Roman Reigns would certainly be a dream come true for many fans.

Roman Reigns is set to defend his title in a Fatal Four-Way match at the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble

On last week's edition of SmackDown, Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and LA Knight locked horns in a Triple Threat match to determine the challenger for Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble.

However, The Bloodline interfered during the bout, and the match ended in a no-contest. Before the show went off the air, SmackDown's General Manager Nick Aldis told Paul Heyman that The Tribal Chief would now defend his championship in a Fatal Four-Way match at the Rumble.

Some fans believe Randy Orton will win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the 2024 Royal Rumble and start a feud with Cody Rhodes. It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for Reigns' future.

Do you believe Roman Reigns will drop his title to The Viper? Let us know in the comments section below.

