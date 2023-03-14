"I didn't leave on bad terms" - AEW star clears the air on WWE exit ahead of legends documentary

An AEW star has been making headlines recently after stating she has no issue with the footage being shown in an A&E WWE documentary. Saraya (fka Paige) said she left the company on good terms and is not opposed to her involvement in the upcoming legends program.

Paige had an eventful career in WWE, winning numerous championships and becoming a fan favorite. She was the youngest Divas Champion at the age of 21 and went on to become the inaugural NXT Women's Champion. However, after multiple injuries, she retired from in-ring competition in 2018 and became a backstage personality.

After her contract was not renewed, Saraya left WWE in June 2022 and debuted for All Elite Wrestling months later. Despite no longer being part of the company, Paige is seemingly grateful for her time in the promotion. She was happy to see footage from her WWE run being used in the promotional material for a legends documentary.

"It’s not the deep. I was there a very long time. I didn’t leave on bad terms. I think it’s awesome that I can be part of my AEW family and still be showcased in my WWE family," Saraya wrote.

Following her WWE exit, Paige has maintained a good relationship with her former employer and recognizes the significance of her tenure with the company. Saraya's most recent match for AEW came at the Revolution pay-per-view, where she unsuccessfully challenged for the women's world championship.

WWE star Natalya's heartfelt message to AEW star

Natalya recently sent a supportive message to current AEW star Saraya regarding her upcoming A&E Biography: WWE Legends episode.

Saraya took to Twitter to detail how difficult it was for her to discuss her addiction issues in the past, but she also expressed excitement for her fans to watch the show. In response, Natalya tweeted that she was proud of Saraya and couldn't wait to watch the episode.

Saraya is set to be featured on the upcoming episode of A&E Biography: WWE Legends alongside Jerry "The King" Lawler.

