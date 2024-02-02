"I didn’t think it was going to happen" - Top star makes big revelation about her AEW debut

A top star of AEW's women's division has made a big revelation about her debut in the company.

Speaking on AEW's Unrestricted podcast, Deonna Purrazzo shared her insight on her first appearance in the Jacksonville-based promotion. The Virtuosa debuted on the first AEW Dynamite episode of 2024 and confronted Mariah May. Since then, Purrazzo has racked up singles victories over the likes of Red Velvet, Anna Jay, and Taya Valkyrie.

In the interview, Purrazzo discussed her initial conversation with Tony Khan and figured out the logistics of signing with the company. The former IMPACT Knockouts Champion revealed that she had not met with Khan until her debut on January 3:

"I spoke to Tony at the beginning of December [2023] and we were able to connect on a Zoom call and talk. We had only talked once, and we kind of went through the whole legal process and the contract signing, and then I hadn't seen him until I got there on Wednesday and was about to go out."

Purrazzo further talked about the overwhelming reception and audience response she received. The former ROH Women's World Champion had also thought that she would not be able to debut in front of her hometown crowd of New Jersey:

“I think that aided to the fact of like, okay, the audience was really excited for this. But then also to go online after the fact and just see all of my friends that I didn’t get to tell and all of the fans who were genuinely surprised, it was very overwhelming with the amount of love that I got from it. Just because Tony and I hadn’t spoken since that initial conversation, I didn’t think it was going to happen. I didn’t hear anything until Tuesday night, so as Monday happened, Tuesday happened, nobody’s said anything like it’s probably not gonna happen. The rumor mill is going around. Don’t be upset, the contract is signed so I will debut at some point, but don’t be upset if you don’t get to do this in Newark, it’s okay.” [H/T, Fightful]

Purrazzo has her sights currently set on AEW Women's World Champion, Timeless Toni Storm.

Skye Blue said she faced "abuse" during a match against AEW's Deonna Purrazzo

Skye Blue is one of AEW's most promising female performers. She has been engaged in programs with some of the top stars of her division, most notable of which is her alliance with AEW TBS Champion Julia Hart. A recent match has led her to claim that she suffered abuse at the hands of newly-signed talent Deonna Purrazzo.

Skye Blue faced the former IMPACT star on the first night of the Jericho Cruise 2024. At one point during the bout, the 24-year-old tried to assault Purrazzo with what looked to be a fan's shoe. However, she was thwarted by the Virtuosa, who fended off Blue's attack and laid her out.

Taking to Instagram, Skye Blue shared a photograph from the matchup, voicing her frustration at the abuse she received from Purrazzo.

Check out a screengrab of Skye Blue's post below:

Skye Blue goes one on one against Deonna Purrazzo

Lue faced defeat against Abadon on Night 2 of the Jericho Cruise. However, she succeeded in picking up a win against Leila Grey on the third night on January 28 2024.

