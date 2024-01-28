"This is abuse" - Skye Blue sends an angry message to fellow AEW star

Skye Blue is rapidly rising up the ranks in AEW's women's division. The 24-year-old has been involved with some major names lately and is quickly developing a rivalry with the recently debuted Deonna Purrazzo. Blue took to social media today with an angry complaint about the veteran star.

Skye Blue's journey from AEW dark matches to the spotlight on weekly television has paralleled the entire women's division, which is off to a hot start in 2024. The young star is currently allied with The House of Black's Julia Hart and has battled Thunder Rosa, Kris Statlander, and AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm in recent months.

Blue is currently at sea on the fifth edition of the Jericho Cruise. Last night, she met Deonna Purrazzo in the ring and attempted to attack the former TNA star with what appeared to be a fan's shoe. However, The Virtuosa turned the tables on the 24-year-old and laid her out.

Skye Blue took to Instagram and complained that Purrazzo had abused her. Check out a screengrab of her Instagram Story below:

Blue grapples with Purrazzo over a fan's shoe

Skye Blue begs Tony Khan for a Street Fight

Although Skye Blue was quick to complain about Deonna Purrazzo turning the tables on her with the shoe, she recently pleaded with AEW President Tony Khan to involve her in a hardcore match.

All Elite Wrestling embraces variety and tends to feature just about every pro wrestling style there is, including brutal Street Fights and deathmatches. Speaking on a recent episode of Talk is Jericho, Blue expressed her desire to be involved in a Street Fight in whatever way she could:

"No. I’ve been dying for one," Skye Blue told Jericho. "Please, TK, please. Every girl tag street fights, ‘You need a run-in? You need another body? I can do it. I’ll do it. I’ll take whatever.’"

Blue's journey to the top of the wrestling industry has just begun, and she will almost certainly get her wish at some point down the line. It will be interesting to see if the young star can handle the brutality of AEW's hardcore style, considering her complaint about Deonna Purrazzo hitting her with a shoe.

What do you think about the current crop of young stars in AEW's Women's Division? Would you like to see Blue win a championship in the near future? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below!

