"Please, TK, please" - Female AEW star makes a request to Tony Khan

AEW President Tony Khan's vision for his company has produced quite a different experience when compared to the industry juggernaut WWE. One of All Elite Wrestling's advantages as an alternative product is its ability to feature more mature content, and rising star Skye Blue is desperate to get in on the action.

AEW has often featured Street Fights and Deathmatches with various stipulations, and the company's women haven't been limited in that regard. Some memorable and bloody bouts include the acclaimed Lights Out match between Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa in March 2021 and the brutal Street Fight in December 2021 featuring Anna Jay and Tay Melo against Penelope Ford and The Bunny.

At just 24 years old, Skye Blue is one of the fastest-rising stars in All Elite Wrestling. Although she's currently allied with the villainous Julia Hart, Blue has expressed a burning desire to compete in a Street Fight of her own.

Speaking on a recent episode of Talk is Jericho, Blue sent out a plea to AEW President Tony Khan:

"No. I’ve been dying for one," Skye Blue told Jericho. "Please, TK, please. Every girl tag street fights, ‘You need a run-in? You need another body? I can do it. I’ll do it. I’ll take whatever.’" (h/t Fightful)

The most recent women's Street Fight took place on the December 16, 2023, episode of Collision, when Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale defeated Diamante and Mercedes Martinez.

Tony Khan is making big changes in AEW's women's division

For much of its young history, All Elite Wrestling has been criticized for its lackluster women's division. Although the company had top-level talent such as Nyla Rose, Thunder Rosa, Britt Baker, and Kris Statlander, the division's storylines and booking often resulted in grumbling from fans.

However, things seem to be heating up in AEW lately. Tony Khan has made several moves to sign top free agents and has been featuring the company's female talent more on television and pay-per-views.

After landing deals with Mariah May and Deonna Purrazzo, the All Elite chief has reportedly also signed Queen Aminata.

In AEW's sister promotion, Ring of Honor, Athena has become the premier star, with her 400+ day ROH Women's World Championship reign drawing rave reviews. Tony Khan has also gone on record to claim that the current AEW Women's World Champion, Toni Storm, has developed one of his favorite gimmicks of all time.

With rumors swirling of Mercedes Mone's potential debut in the Jacksonville-based promotion, it seems that 2024 may be the year that the women of AEW truly shine.

