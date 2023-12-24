Skye Blue unveils new look during AEW Collison, and fans go wild

AEW star Skye Blue showcased her new dark look on the latest episode of Collision after her shocking heel turn last week. Fans on the internet have shared some exciting reactions to Blue's presentation.

Skye Blue has been on a roll lately, as she has impressed fans with her in-ring and character work. She recently challenged "Timeless" Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Title but failed to win. Last week, the 24-year-old shockingly turned heel on Collision and joined forces with TBS Champion Julia Hart.

On this week's episode of Collision, Blue competed in a tag team match alongside Hart against Thunder Rosa and Abadon. She also unveiled her new look on the show, embracing the dark side. Wrestling Twitter was pleased by Blue's updated presentation and appearance, as several viewers shared their responses.

You can view some fan reactions below:

Blue ultimately took the pin despite delivering a stellar performance alongside her new partner, Julia Hart. It will be interesting to see if the heel duo will continue feuding with Rosa and Abadon in the coming weeks.

