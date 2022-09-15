22-year old star reportedly signs for Tony Khan's AEW

AEW is said to have signed a top prospect to its roster.

Fightful Select reports that Skye Blue is operating under some form of AEW deal, according to their sources. Although the 22-year-old has yet to receive the customary All-Elite graphic to make it official, she has featured prominently and worked plenty of matches for the promotion.

It has yet to be specified whether or not she is under a full-time or tiered deal, but indie wrestling promoters are alleged to have said that they have to get AEW approval to book her.

In 2022 alone, she has competed against Jade Cargill for a shot at the TBS title, as well as teaming with Dante Martin against Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo for the AAA Mixed tag titles.

She also challenged Jamie Hayter in the qualifying stages of the Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament, just missing out on a place in the inaugural tournament.

Skye has won titles outside of AEW, most notably the ZERO1 and AAW titles, which she held for 250+ and 150+ days respectively.

WCW veteran Konnan compared the new AEW signee to WWE's Aliyah

Speaking during the Keepin' it 100 podcast ahead of her challenge for the AAA mixed tag titles, Konnan compared Skye Blue to former WWE Women's tag champ Aliyah.

"Let me just say this about Dante Martin. That was probably the best promo he ever did because he never says anything. That girl (Blue) reminded me a lot of like the one that's in SmackDown, that Aliyah, one that looks like a teenager." (6:58-7:13)

In the same episode of their podcast, Konnan's co-host Disco Inferno also found hilarity in her appearance and questioned whether or not he was supposed to recognize her.

Perhaps the most stinging of the jibes made by the WCW veterans came once again from Konnan, who opined that she looked like an 11-year old.

Are you pleased Tony Khan has tied Skye Blue down to a deal? Would you like to see more of the 22-year-old? Let us know in the comments below.

