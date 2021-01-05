"I don’t even want to think about what’s coming up" - AEW star opens up about the future of The Dark Order following Brodie Lee's death

AEW's Evil Uno recently revealed his thoughts on the future of The Dark Order following Jon Huber aka Brodie Lee's death. Brodie Lee passed away in late December and the news came as a shock to the pro wrestling community.

AEW held a Celebration of Life for Brodie Lee on Dynamite last week, which was one of the best tribute shows of all time.

Evil Uno and Stu Grayson of The Dark Order were recently guests on the Talk Is Jericho podcast. Speaking about the future of The Dark Order, Uno said that although he didn't want to think about it, The Dark Order would encapsulate Brodie Lee's legacy going forward.

He also hinted that the cult aspect of the faction would probably change:

"Today, right now, I don’t even want to think about what’s coming up. I’m mostly thinking about Jon. But I think the most obvious thing is that we need to stay as a group in his honor. It’s kind of wild because our whole cult group thing was, ‘Hey if you join this group, we’ll make you better.’ Now it feels like we have to become better wrestlers and better people for Jon. We now encapsulate his legacy. His name is gonna be attached to us forever, and anything from now on that is bad, is not a bad thing just to us but also a bad thing to his legacy. I feel like we have to produce the best that we have. The cult thing may not be the best approach next. Maybe now we’re just a family. Everything we do now has to be as good as Jon was." (H/T: 411Mania)

Brodie Lee in AEW

Brodie Lee made his debut on the March 18 episode of Dynamite last year as The Exalted One - the leader of The Dark Order. Lee was a big influence on the rest of the members of The Dark Order both on-screen, on BTE, and behind the scenes.

Lee went on to win the TNT Championship from Cody in a short but brutal match-up on Dynamite. Brodie Lee lost the TNT Championship to Cody in a Dog Collar match in early October.

Following Brodie Lee's death, Tony Khan awarded the TNT Championship belt to Brodie Lee Jr. AEW will introduce a new TNT Championship belt design soon.