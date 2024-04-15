“I don’t think there’s any hope” - WWE veteran makes a bold claim after AEW airs CM Punk-Jack Perry All In footage

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff has claimed that All Elite Wrestling (AEW) had no hope of revival under the leadership of Tony Khan.

On the recent episode of AEW Dynamite, the unseen footage from the altercation between CM Punk and Jack Perry at All In 2023 was aired live. The decision to air the footage received massive backlash from fans and multiple wrestling veterans.

During a recent episode of his new show, Wise Choices, the WWE Hall of Famer reacted to AEW airing the 'All In' footage last week on Dynamite. The former RAW General Manager claimed that AEW had no hope of a revival as long as Tony Khan was in charge.

"I mean, seriously, I'll normally get on here [and I'll try to point out from my perspective] a different approach for 'Dynamite' to take, perhaps a different approach for Tony Khan to take, but I'm at a loss. I don't think there's any hope. I honestly don't think there's any hope for AEW as long as Tony Khan's in charge," said Bischoff. [H/T: WrestlingINC]

WWE veteran claims AEW made CM Punk a hero

Eric Bischoff further added that the decision to turn The Young Bucks heel backfired massively and the Jacksonville-based promotion ended up making former WWE Champion CM Punk ''a freaking hero.''

"There's been an attempt to turn The Young Bucks heels. Even if you were to somehow convince yourself that the creative strategy behind turning The Bucks heel was working, what were you thinking when you aired the footage from backstage? [That didn't] take anything away from CM Punk. In fact, you made him a freaking hero." [H/T WrestlingINC]

Meanwhile, AEW continues to face backlash for airing the footage. It will be interesting to see how Tony Khan and his promotion will recover from these recent events.

