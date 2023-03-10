"I don’t think they wanna see me back" - MMA star unsure about AEW future after intentionally hurting Chris Jericho

AEW has been known to bring in guests from outside the world of pro wrestling. One of the most notable guests in recent times has been Jorge Masvidal, a top UFC fighter.

During his several appearances on AEW television in 2021, Jorge Masvidal was accompanied by MMA manager and promoter Dan Lambert. Masvidal engaged in an altercation with wrestler Chris Jericho. While Lambert was feuding with The Ocho, Masvidal attacked him with a flying knee.

In a recent interview with Jim Varsallone, Jorge Masvidal stated that he was not holding back during the altercation and was trying to hurt Jericho for real.

"I can’t tell you that I’ll be in the show or involved in the show, but as a fan I’ll definitely be there. If they got time to include this guy because they know that when I come for these wrestlers, none of that fake stuff, I’m trying to hurt them for real. Ask Chris Jericho, ask anybody that get in the way, I'm trying to hurt them for real. So, if they want that heat again it’s cool, but I don’t think they wanna see me back in there after what I did," Masvidal said. [H/T - Fightful]

While he plans to attend the April 26 episode of AEW Dynamite as a fan, it is uncertain if the company wants to feature him again due to his real fighting style.

AEW star Chris Jericho on working with UFC star Jorge Masvidal

The Inner Circle and MMA manager Dan Lambert had a feud in AEW in 2021. It started when Lambert criticized the company and fans on television, leading to a confrontation with The Inner Circle. Lambert brought in MMA stars like Jorge Masvidal and Junior Dos Santos to aid him.

Chris Jericho said that UFC fighters are not trained in pro wrestling maneuvers like tackles and leapfrogs but rather in actual fighting techniques such as punching and knee strikes.

“It’s going to be really cool to see Jorge Masvidal in there. The knee he hit me with was vicious, but I wouldn’t expect anything different,” Jericho stated. “These guys are not trained pro wrestlers doing tackles, dropdowns and leapfrogs. They mount you, they punch you in the face and knee you in the cranium. That’s what you’re buying when you get them involved."

Jorge Masvidal holds a 35-16 record in MMA and will be facing Gilbert Burns on 9th April 2023 at UFC 287.

What are your thoughts on UFC stars jumping into the wrestling world? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

