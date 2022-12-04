"I was doing dumb things" - 4-time champion recalls AEW personality William Regal's first impression of him during a stint in WWE (Exclusive)

WWE legend William Regal is also known for his roles as on-screen commissioner and general manager of both RAW and NXT at separate times. EC3 recently discussed his interactions with William Regal.

EC3 worked for the company for two different periods of time, from 2009 to 2013 and from 2018 to 2020. During the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, four-time WWE 24/7 Champion discussed his first impression of Regal and how challenging it was to work with him because he didn't know him well.

"I'm a dumb dude, I was doing dumb things and I really think because he didn't know me personally. I do make terrible first impressions with like really strong men. That he (William Regal) thought I was an idiot and a*sh*le and I just didn’t care about wrestling and I just disrespected it so I didn't think that he like me," said EC3.

He continued and said how cool it was to work with William Regal as he helped everyone:

"Everyone loves me when they actually speak to me and you know, he was cordial, he's there for advice. When I came back he saw what I did and, you know, equally respected me, but still saw his opinions as guidance as any chance I can get. He was there for everyone. Yeah, it was cool to work with him." (from 4:57 to 5:50)

Less than a year after being released, William appears to be returning to WWE. William Regals' AEW contract is the subject of a lot of rumors right now.

EC3 described how physically demanding the WWE schedule can be

The global juggernaut's hectic schedule necessitates that performers travel for the majority of the week, and EC3 has observed this closely.

Recently, EC3 revealed that taking consistent bumps every night and traveling while in pain makes WWE's schedule a "gruelling" one.

"I have not had anything drastic happen to me in one match where I'm dealing with a severe injury. But with the accumulation of time, I'm dealing with one of the most signicant things I've dealt with, but I don't know what it is because, for years, I have been falling down, getting hit, landing hard, years I have been training through pain, traveling through pain and the agony."

Check out the video below:

EC3 has been active on the independent circuit since leaving the global juggernaut in 2020. He even started his own promotion, Control Your Narrative. Before the Stamford-based business showed up at their doors, Braun Strowman and Karrion Kross were also a part of the fledgling endeavor.

