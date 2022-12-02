"It is grueling" - EC3 shares honest thoughts on WWE's schedule (Exclusive)

EC3 recently shed light on just how physically taxing and grueling the WWE schedule can be to an athlete's body.

The former NXT star has had two stints with WWE, the first from 2009-2013 and the second from 2018 - 2020. As such, EC3 has closely seen and even been a part of the global juggernaut's hectic schedule that requires performers to be on the road for most days of the week. Most of the promotion's talents work on such a schedule and still manage to put a smile on fans' faces whenever they perform.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 revealed that although he never sustained any major injuries during a specific match, his body has taken a beating over time. He explained that taking consistent bumps every night and traveling while in pain makes WWE's schedule a "grueling" one.

"I have not had anything drastic happen to me in one match where I'm dealing with a severe injury. But with the accumulation of time, I'm dealing with one of the most signicant things I've dealt with, but I don't know what it is because, for years, I have been falling down, getting hit, landing hard, years I have been training through pain, traveling through pain and the agony. So the 300 days on the road of a WWE schedule, which she [Ronda Rousey] has never experienced, is a grind; it is grueling," said EC3. (0:29 - 1:03)

Former WWE star EC3 on professional fighters having a relaxed schedule

The former IMPACT World Champion added that professional fighters compete on minimal days a year, unlike pro wrestlers. EC3 explained that this allows them to properly heal before a fight, a luxury that pro wrestlers can't afford.

"And the thing about when you fight professionally, yes, you do not fight 300 times on the road because you have strategic camps and you train for one particular moment. So a professional fighter, at their height, is fighting about four times a year? They have time; they have time to heal, and they have top-of-the-line medical conditioning," said EC3. (1:04 - 1:25)

Since leaving the global juggernaut in 2020, EC3 has been active on the independent circuit, even establishing his own promotion, Control Your Narrative. Braun Strowman and Karrion Kross were also a part of the upstart venture before the Stamford-based company came knocking on their doors.

