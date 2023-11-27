"I don't even need to see how bad the script is" - Adam Copeland (fka Edge) on landing movie role as a tribute to his mother

WWE Hall of Famer Adam Copeland, formerly known as Edge, disclosed how he quickly said yes when offered to act alongside one of his favorite actors in an upcoming TV series to pay tribute to his mother.

Adam "Edge" Copeland has had a legendary career in pro wrestling that has spanned over two decades. He gained prominence and achieved many accolades during his time in WWE. Copeland is currently signed with AEW, where he made his debut earlier this year.

Moreover, The Rated-R Superstar has also tried his hands in the entertainment industry and has acted in multiple TV shows over the years. Meanwhile, Copeland is set to feature in another upcoming Disney+ series, "Percy Jackson and the Olympians," which is an adaptation of Rick Riordan's acclaimed novel.

During his recent appearance on Hey! (EW) talk show, Adam Copeland revealed how he quickly accepted the aforementioned role opposite Kelsey Grammer after his mother passed away, as he used to watch a popular show featuring Grammer alongside his mother.

"So my mom’s favorite actor was Kelsey Grammer. She loved Kelsey Grammer. [Cheers and Frasier was] her totality of Kelsey Grammer. However, that was the first show that I watched with my mom, then we watched Frasier together. Then she got diagnosed with cancer and we watched Frasier together after every chemotherapy. After she passed away, I got offered a role opposite Kelsey Grammer. I said ‘You’re da*n right I’m doing it.’ I don’t even need to see how bad the script is," Adam Copeland said. [H/T Ringside News]

The Rated-R Superstar will be portraying the role of Ares in the upcoming Disney+ show, "Percy Jackson and the Olympians," and the show will be released on December 20, 2023.

Adam Copeland challenged Christian Cage in AEW

Adam Copeland, formerly known as Edge, made his surprising AEW debut recently at the WrestleDream Pay-Per-View. Ever since arriving on the All Elite promotion, The Rated-R Superstar has been feuding with his best friend, Christian Cage, and The Patriarchy faction.

Copeland teamed up with Sting and Darby Allin to defeat The Patriarchy (Christian Cage, Nick Wayne, Killswitch) at the Full Gear Pay-Per-View recently. However, he is far from done with Christian. Copeland finally challenged Cage for the TNT Championship on Dynamite, which is taking place in Montreal, Canada, on December 6.

It remains to be seen how the captivating storyline between two men who have so much history plays out and what happens on AEW Dynamite in Montreal.

