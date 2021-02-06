"I was extremely excited" - AEW Superstar on being the first one to pin Chris Jericho

Scorpio Sky of SCU has the distinct recognition of being the first-ever AEW star to actually pin Chris Jericho in the company. At a time when Chris Jericho was the AEW World Heavyweight Champion, he was undefeated and seemed rather unstoppable.

Scorpio Sky was the first person to pin Chris Jericho and then went on to have an AEW World Heavyweight Championship match where he just came up short.

During an appearance with AEW Unrestricted, Scorpio Sky talked about Chris Jericho and how much it meant to him to get to face him in a match on AEW... and actually be the first one to defeat him.

Scorpio Sky revealed that he had been a huge Chris Jericho fan for a long time in his childhood and so the match was very important to him.

"That was huge for me. Again going back to my childhood, I was a huge Chris Jericho fan. I remember I think I was in my freshman year, sophomore year of high school. Everyone thought I was weird because I was walking around with a conspiracy victim sign. I had it with the arrow pointed down, because that's what he was doing in WCW at the time.

"Never really thought that he would be a guy I got in the ring with. And so, when the opportunity presented itself, I was extremely excited, nervous, but I went through a few exercises going into that match, that usually helps me."

Scorpio Sky recalls how he calmed himself before facing Chris Jericho on AEW

Scorpio Sky described his process in getting ready to face Chris Jericho on AEW. Talking about how he got himself ready, he revealed that he went through a lot of exercises to prepare.

"Just visualizing the moment. I remember I went as far as to play his music on my phone and put myself in the moment of standing in the ring as he is walking to the ring and feel those emotions of getting nervous and excited. That way when you do it in real life, you feel like you've already been there before, so there's nothing to be nervous about. That was one of the few matches that I really prepared for. A lot of the time that you just show up and you do what you do. But that was one that I definitely took the time and prepared for. I wish I could have been more in the moment and enjoyed it."

Scorpio Sky has been away from major storylines in AEW for a while, but he could return to feature in a bigger role as the company clearly sees a huge potential star in him.