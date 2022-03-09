"I failed them" - Matt Hardy promises a big change on AEW Dynamite

Matt Hardy is currently going through a rough patch in AEW. The former TNA World Champion has found in deep water as he was pinned by Darby Allin in the recently concluded Tornado Trios match at AEW Revolution. He feels that he has let his teammates down.

Hardy is upset about all of this and, as a result, took to Twitter to tell the wrestling world that on the upcoming edition of Dynamite, he wants to make amends.

The AHFO leader has been locking horns with his protege Isiah Kassidy. The two have blamed each other for Isiah's as well as Private Party's shortcomings.

Hardy walked out on Isiah mid-match, whereas Isiah said that he was better off without his mentor. Adding to all of this, on Revolution, Hardy, Isiah, and Andrade lost to the dream team of Sammy Guevara, Sting, and Darby Allin.

All of this has forced the former WWE Tag Team Champion to introspect, which is why he has promised to change. In his Twitter post, Hardy talked about how he was too focused on making money and that he took advantage of two young men in Private Party who looked up to him. Hardy has promised to make changes.

Here's what he had to say:

"I became wrapped up in making as much money as I could in AEW, much like those who came before me. I took advantage of young men who looked up to me & I failed them. On AEW Dynamite, I promise to make a change & be better. It’s time for me to get back to being Matt Hardy."

You can check out the full tweet below:

Matt Hardy and the AHFO lost on AEW Revolution

Matt Hardy and his AHFO teammates Isiah Kassidy and Andrade El Idolo were in action at Revolution as they took on the team of TNT Champion Sammy Guevara, Darby Allin and Sting.

It was a match filled with many high spots, including the 62-year old Icon going through a stack of tables onto Andrade El Idolo. Hardy took the pin for the Andrade-Hardy Family Office as he fell to Darby Allin's Coffin Drop, despite having the numbers advantage in the bout, thanks to The Butcher and The Blade.

As AEW Dynamite rolls on, it remains to be seen whether the AHFO can resurrect themselves or if it will lead to a face turn for Matt Hardy. Speculation is rife on the debut of Jeff Hardy and the reunion of the Hardy Boyz, so the storyline could be heading in that direction.

What changes do you think Matt Hardy will announce on the upcoming edition of AEW Dynamite? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

