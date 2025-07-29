  • home icon
  • "I feared for our jobs" - Major star admits AEW firing was a big possibility

"I feared for our jobs" - Major star admits AEW firing was a big possibility

By Gaurav Singh
Published Jul 29, 2025 09:14 GMT
AEW star feared for his job (Source- star's X and allelitewrestling.com)

A former AEW World Tag Team Champion disclosed that he feared for his and his partner's jobs at one point. The star penned down a long rant in his recent social media post.

The major AEW star, Anthony Bowens, feared for his job at one point. Bowens made his All Elite Wrestling debut in 2020 and formed a tag team with Max Caster, naming it 'The Acclaimed.' The duo also became the World Tag Team Champions as well as the World Trios Champions alongside Billy Gunn during their tenure.

The tag team, unfortunately, split earlier this year, and both Max Caster and Anthony Bowens are focusing on their respective singles runs. Last Saturday on AEW Collision, Bowens assaulted Caster after defeating him, before Billy Gunn intervened. A fan on X/Twitter called Bowens a bully for attacking Max.

Reacting to the fan's accusation on X/Twitter, Anthony Bowens wrote down a long rant explaining how he previously protected Max Caster and both also feared losing their jobs as well:

"I’m a bully? That’s not even a quarter of what he deserves after all that he’s put me through. If that clock wasn’t running, I would have made him suffer even longer. You all have literally NO IDEA the mental anguish I endured, the amount of times I’ve had to protect him, the amount of times I feared for our jobs, the amount of opportunities I’ve lost being associated with him. This isn’t wrestling talk, it’s real life. Give me a f***ing microphone and I’ll tell all. Then maybe they will stop doing his shi**y chant and realize I’m the one that represents the people. I’m your PRIDE ✌🏽," Bowens wrote.
AEW star on teasing a heel turn during Collision

The AEW star Anthony Bowens seemingly teased a heel turn on Collision last Saturday by assaulting Max Caster and walking out on Billy Gunn. In an exclusive promo after the show, Bowens explained his actions:

"I don't really know what happened out there but I lost it, I just completely lost it. So confused...I'm the pride of professional wrestling. I give up my free time, I give up my life to represent you, all of you, and you cheer Max [Caster]. You cheered Max and booed me, and Billy, starting to get some flashbacks, I don't know how to feel, I need some time to think."
It remains to be seen where the story between Anthony Bowens and Max Caster is headed.

Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
