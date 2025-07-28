  • home icon
  • "I just completely lost it" - Former AEW champion breaks silence after teasing shocking heel turn

By Gaurav Singh
Published Jul 28, 2025 12:52 GMT
AEW star teased a heel turn (image source-AEW on X and allelitewrestling.com)

A former AEW World Tag Team Champion opened up after hinting at a potential heel turn last weekend. The star made the tease after defeating his former teammate on Collision.

Following his actions on Collision, former AEW World Tag Team and Trios Champion Anthony Bowens broke his silence. Bowens answered his former tag team partner, Max Caster's open challenge last Saturday. Even after Bowens won in two minutes, he continued assaulting Caster until Billy Gunn intervened and pulled him back.

Anthony Bowens seemingly teased a heel turn by walking out on Gunn after his actions. In an exclusive backstage promo after Collision went off the air, Bowens explained his shocking actions, saying he lost it and pointing out how he gets booed while Caster gets cheered:

also-read-trending Trending
"I don't really know what happened out there but I lost it, I just completely lost it. So confused...I'm the pride of professional wrestling. I give up my free time, I give up my life to represent you, all of you, and you cheer Max [Caster]. You cheered Max and booed me, and Billy, starting to get some flashbacks, I don't know how to feel, I need some time to think. So, I would really really appreciate it if you left me alone. Just...please just give me some space," Bowens said [0:17-1:01]
AEW star was upstaged by Max Caster at All In Texas

At the All In Texas event on July 12, AEW star, Anthony Bowens was one of the participants in the men's Casino Gauntlet Match. At one point in the match, Bowens got taken out on the ramp and got upstaged by his former teammate, Max Caster.

Caster was also a participant in the Casino Gauntlet, and he made his entrance while Anthony Bowens was lying down on the ramp. Bowens expressed his frustrations regarding what happened at All In on X by reacting to the moment as follows:

"I see this pic every day and it’s driving me f***ing nuts."

Click HERE to view the original post.

Fans will have to wait and see what's next in the story between Anthony Bowens and Max Caster.

Don't forget to give an h/t to 'Sportskeeda Wrestling' and credit AEW if you use the quotes from the first part of the article.

Edited by Arsh Das
