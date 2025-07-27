  • home icon
Major AEW star walks away after a subtle heel turn tease

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Jul 27, 2025 01:28 GMT
All Elite Wrestling is a Jacksonville-based promotion led by Tony Khan [photo: allelitewrestling.com]
All Elite Wrestling is a Jacksonville-based promotion led by Tony Khan [Photo source: allelitewrestling.com and Collision's live stream on Triller]

A major AEW star has finally made subtle hints at a heel turn after months of frustration. They almost embraced their dark side tonight on Collision, but ultimately still showed hesitation.

The Acclaimed split early in 2025, and both Anthony Bowens and Max Caster were given new characters. In recent times, it seems like Caster has been receiving a better reception from fans despite not winning a single match since the group's implosion.

Tonight on AEW Collision, Max Caster issued yet another open challenge, and his former tag team partner answered the call once more. Anthony Bowens did this for the first time at Dynasty in April and squashed Caster. Tonight was the same outcome, but Bowens showed a more intense demeanor. It was as if the 34-year-old Bowens was letting out all his recent frustration on The Platinum.

Post-match, The Pride of Professional Wrestling refused to stop his onslaught on Max Caster, and Billy Gunn had to step in and forcefully push him away. Gunn then checked on Caster, and it looked as if Anthony Bowens was about to attack the veteran. He eventually stopped himself and walked away. Bowens wondered why Gunn was even checking on Caster.

Anthony Bowens' frustration seems to be reaching its boiling point, and his AEW heel turn could come sooner rather than later.

Enzo Curabo

Enzo Curabo

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Edited by Pratik Singh
