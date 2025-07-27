Major AEW star walks away after a subtle heel turn tease

A major AEW star has finally made subtle hints at a heel turn after months of frustration. They almost embraced their dark side tonight on Collision, but ultimately still showed hesitation.The Acclaimed split early in 2025, and both Anthony Bowens and Max Caster were given new characters. In recent times, it seems like Caster has been receiving a better reception from fans despite not winning a single match since the group's implosion.Tonight on AEW Collision, Max Caster issued yet another open challenge, and his former tag team partner answered the call once more. Anthony Bowens did this for the first time at Dynasty in April and squashed Caster. Tonight was the same outcome, but Bowens showed a more intense demeanor. It was as if the 34-year-old Bowens was letting out all his recent frustration on The Platinum.Post-match, The Pride of Professional Wrestling refused to stop his onslaught on Max Caster, and Billy Gunn had to step in and forcefully push him away. Gunn then checked on Caster, and it looked as if Anthony Bowens was about to attack the veteran. He eventually stopped himself and walked away. Bowens wondered why Gunn was even checking on Caster.Anthony Bowens' frustration seems to be reaching its boiling point, and his AEW heel turn could come sooner rather than later.