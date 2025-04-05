"I feel so bad for him" - WWE veteran disappointed with Adam Cole's AEW booking

A former WWE personality has shared his views on AEW's recent creative handling of Adam Cole. The former NXT and ROH World Champion is poised for a title bout at an upcoming All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view, Dynasty 2025.

Adam Cole has recently had his sights set on capturing the TNT Championship from Daniel Garcia, ever since scoring a pinfall victory over the latter during a trios match in February. However, he has been unable to dethrone Garcia so far. Commenting on whether he foresees the championship changing hands at the upcoming pay-per-view on Drive Thru, former WWE personality Jim Cornette suggested that the company might have Garcia retain owing to his recent presentation.

He also claimed that Adam Cole may have been underutilized in the aforementioned feud.

"They seem to be in love with [Daniel] Garcia. Even though we haven't been subjected to him as much lately as we were there for a while. Poor Adam Cole, I don't know what else to say. I feel so bad for him, he's a nice young man. Could they have this before they open the doors, and just say, 'We couldn't hold 'em folks, here's a package for two minutes'", said Cornette. [1:17 - 1:40]

The two men squared off for the title on AEW Collision towards the beginning of last month, but the bout unfortunately ended in a no contest due to outside interference. Their rematch on the special Slam Dunk Saturday edition of the show, airing on March 22, ended in a time-limit draw, allowing Garcia to retain once again.

The Panama City Playboy and The Red Death will battle for the TNT Title once again this Sunday at AEW Dynasty 2025 in a match with no time limits and no allies allowed at ringside.

Cole and Garcia have history in All Elite Wrestling, however. In fact, the up-and-comer was Cole's first match (and victory) back in 2023 after his return from injury.

Other matches announced for AEW Dynasty

All Elite Wrestling will host its next major event, Dynasty 2025, this Sunday in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. A number of high-stakes bouts have been announced for the star-studded PPV card, including some kicking off this year's edition of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. Check out match card for the show below:

Kyle Fletcher vs. Mark Briscoe (2025 Owen Hart Cup Round 1 match)

Will Ospreay vs. Kevin Knight (2025 Owen Hart Cup Round 1 match)

Mercedes Mone vs. Julia Hart (2025 Owen Hart Cup Round 1 mtch)

Chris Jericho (c) vs. Bandido [Title vs Mask match for the ROH World Championship]

Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin vs. Big Bill and Bryan Keith (World Tag Team Championship)

Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Adam Cole (TNT Championship)

The Death Riders (c) vs. Rated-FTR (World Trios Championships)

Kenny Omega (c) vs. Speedball Mike Bailey vs. Ricochet (Three-way for the International Championship)

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Swerve Strickland (AEW World Championship)

Toni Storm (c) vs. Megan Bayne (AEW Women's World Championship)

It remains to be seen what Tony Khan and company have planned for All Elite Wrestling viewers this weekend.

