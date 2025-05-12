"I feel so detached from wrestling"- Top AEW star points out the biggest thing he did not like about WWE

A top AEW star has highlighted what he does not like about WWE. He was considering joining the sports entertainment juggernaut at one point.

Will Ospreay made a name for himself in New Japan Pro Wrestling, where he was one of the top stars and was involved in some spectacular matches. When his time with NJPW came to an end, there were rumors that he was headed to WWE. However, he opted to sign with AEW instead. He has not held back from taking shots at the Stamford-based promotion over the years.

During a recent interview with Daily Star, Will Ospreay noted that he does not like the frequent camera cuts in WWE. He also said that the hard cam makes him feel detached from the action in the ring.

“I don’t like camera cuts in WWE, especially during a sequence or on an impact of moves,” he said. “I hate the hard cam… the moment it goes to hard cam, I feel so detached from wrestling. I feel like the camera is ringside for a reason, so you can get any bit of emotion.” [H/T WrestlingNews.co]

AEW star Will Ospreay praised NJPW's presentation

Will Ospreay was part of the NJPW roster for several years. During his time with the promotion, he won multiple titles in his quest to establish himself as the best professional wrestler in the world. Given the time he spent in Japan, he can speak about their unique presentation when compared to American promotions.

During the same interview, he praised NJPW for being an industry leader when it came to presentation. He also noted that even All Elite Wrestling could learn from their presentation style.

"The one thing that a lot of AEW could learn from New Japan [is] presentation. The way that they present their wrestling show is leagues and bounds over any wrestling show going.” [H/T WrestlingNews.co]

Will Ospreay is set to team up with Hangman Page to face The Don Callis Family at Beach Break 2025.

