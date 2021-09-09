"I feel it would be an injustice for it to die" - Kenny Omega wants final chapter to his story with top NJPW star 

AEW Champion Kenny Omega recently spoke about the possibility of him and Kota Ibushi coming together either as partners or opponents in the future.

Before Omega departed NJPW for AEW in 2019, he and Ibushi often found themselves feuding or teaming up as the Golden Lovers. But since The Cleaner moved to the USA, they are yet to share a ring.

All of these surprise signings from ex-WWE, and here I am, still waiting for the day Kenny Omega reunites with his lover, Kota Ibushi. pic.twitter.com/EFgIWYmFGK — 🦇 (@JakaAdy) September 6, 2021

Appearing on the Pro Wrestling Illustrated podcast, Kenny Omega stated that fans can expect a conclusion to his and Ibushi's story. With AEW, IMPACT Wrestling, and NJPW trading talents through the forbidden door, there could be more surprises and special guests in the future:

"If I were a betting man, I would say, it's safe to say...when real life is involved and it's more than just the wrestling in the ring and now, as time goes by and promotions and fans are listening more and responding more to what they want to see in professional wrestling -- we talk about the 'forbidden door' and this concept that if you wrestle for one promotion, there's no way you get to mingle with another, slowly but surely those borders are evaporating. We've seen IMPACT talent and New Japan talent on AEW. We've seen our talent go elsewhere as well. Who knows where the future lies. There may be more special guests and surprises in the future." said Kenny Omega (H/T - Fightful)

Furthermore, Kenny Omega likes his stories to have "a beginning, middle, and end." The AEW Champion explained that he would like to conclude his pending stories with Kota Ibushi and others before in-ring retirement.

He added that Ibushi was incredibly influential in his career and that it would be an "injustice" if they did not cross paths again:

"For me, I'm a storyteller. Way more than I like professional wrestling, I like telling stories. I love stories that have an ending. I love stories that have a beginning, middle, and end. I have a lot of stories that have yet to have a final chapter. That story is yet to close. I would love, with however long my health allows me to, I would love to have that book have the final chapter written. That goes for not only that but for quite a few other stories as well. I would love to close the book and look back and be proud that these stories that I pictured in my wacky little brain, they had a beginning, middle, and end and that I could close that book happily. For someone as influential as Ibushi was to my career, inside and outside, I feel it would be an injustice for it to die." said Kenny Omega

Kenny Omega is feuding with Bryan Danielson in AEW

In this week's AEW Dynamite, Bryan Danielson confronted Kenny Omega, demanding a match with the AEW Champion. Their issues stemmed from All Out 2021, where the former WWE Superstar interrupted Omega's show-closing promo to attack The Elite.

Although Omega is yet to accept Danielson's challenge, it looks like a match between them is bound to happen. With AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam just two weeks away, it could be the ideal stage for Omega vs Danielson in front of AEW's biggest crowd so far.

Do you want Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi to either team up or battle it out in AEW? Do you think Omega could lose his AEW Championship to Bryan Danielson? Sound off in the comments section below.

