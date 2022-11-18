"I feel like they got confused with Triple H" - Major star explains controversial statement they made about WWE on AEW Dynamite

With several former WWE stars now plying their trade in AEW, references to their past workplaces are commonplace. Saraya (fka Paige in WWE) shed some light on her promo from Dynamite that caused some controversy.

Saraya showed up on the Grand Slam edition of Dynamite before confronting Britt Baker the following week. They also got physical, marking the first time Saraya got physical in a wrestling ring since injury forced her to retire early. During her promo, she hinted that she had a boss who did not listen to her in her previous workplace, and that statement caused a stir. People online debated as to who she was referring to, Triple H or Vince McMahon.

Raj Giri @TheRajGiri Saraya saying Britt doesn't know how to be a superstar when she's been a top star in AEW for years. The problem with some former WWE stars in AEW is that there can be a tint of saying "I'm a real star because I was in WWE" #AEWDynamite Saraya saying Britt doesn't know how to be a superstar when she's been a top star in AEW for years. The problem with some former WWE stars in AEW is that there can be a tint of saying "I'm a real star because I was in WWE" #AEWDynamite

Speaking to AEW personality Renee Paquette, the former Divas Champion explained that in her promo, she was not referring to Triple H when she was talking about her previous boss.

"I wish I didn't even say 'The Boss' thing," Saraya said. "I feel like they got confused with Triple H, and Triple H has always been a fantastic boss to me. Like I really enjoyed my time in NXT, I always had the best matches at NXT too. I had so much fun there, and he always did listen to me. So I feel like people got a little confused with that. ... And I was just trying to do character stuff. It wasn't anything personal, you know? People already know, when I do interviews, I talk nothing but positivity about WWE and my time there, and I have nothing against them." (H/T WrestlingInc)

Saraya will face Britt Baker at AEW Full Gear

For the first time since December 2017, Saraya will compete in a wrestling ring when she squares off against Britt Baker at AEW Full Gear. Saraya's last televised match came on WWE RAW when she teamed up with Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville to defeat Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Mickey James.

Drain Loves The Acclaimed. ✂️ @DrainBamager With Britt Baker and Saraya, I love that there's a major Women's feud in AEW that doesn't revolve around any belt for a change.



Important steps to make this division even better. With Britt Baker and Saraya, I love that there's a major Women's feud in AEW that doesn't revolve around any belt for a change.Important steps to make this division even better.

Since joining All Elite Wrestling, Saraya has received positive reactions, but in the days leading up to the pay-per-view match, it seems like Britt Baker might be the babyface heading into the match. Regardless, it is a momentous occasion for Saraya, and AEW fans will be happy to see a marquee non-title women's match on the Full Gear card.

WWE Hall of Famer says here that Roman Reigns could be defeated by an unexpected name

Poll : 0 votes