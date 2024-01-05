"I feel like I don’t have control over my own body" - Female AEW star opens up about heartbreaking health battle

A prominent female AEW talent has spoken freely about her recent health battles on social media. Wrestling as a sport is physically very demanding, and the details shared by the wrestler is concrete proof of that fact.

Maria Kanellis took to Instagram and shared a reel where she discussed health issues she struggled with in 2023. The former WWE superstar detailed how a major procedure she had to undergo affected her body in various ways.

Kanellis, who has managed the tag-team of Mike Bennett and Matt Taven - also known as the Kingdom - in AEW and ROH, recounted feeling a loss of bodily autonomy and control due to the operation. This feeling stood for her in contrast to bodily changes she experienced through her pregnancies:

"Hello. So some people have asked what made 2023 so hard. It was a lot of things. Um. I had thyroid surgery in February and.. you know, they, they took out half my thyroid, and, I didn’t have to get put on thyroid medication. Um. They found a couple of cancer cells, but uh.. they don’t really consider that cancer. They said it could’ve become that.. but um.. they don’t really call it cancer. Um. And having that surgery changed the way that my body… um.. my body’s metabolism works.. uh.. changes the way my body reacts to food, and how it reacts to the gym.. and.. I gained weight this year. And, it’s the first time I feel like I don’t have control over my own body. Um. Been through two pregnancies, and through both of them I felt like I had a bit of control. Even post-partum I felt like I had control. But this, this is different, and um, that’s just one of the changes," said Kanellis.

Kanellis made her debut in the Jacksonville-based promotion in an October 2022 episode of Rampage, alongside the Kingdom. She has recently been engaged in a ROH storyline involving Legit Leyla Hirsch and Rachael Ellering, and managing Cole Karter and Griff Garrison.

AEW star Maria Kanellis fired back against disrespectful fan who made light of her work

AEW wrestler and manager Maria Kanellis responded to a disrespectful fan on X after the latter questioned her credibility and contribution to a notable faction.

Kanellis, who has managed the Kingdom in AEW since 2022, did not take kindly to a twitter user invalidating the work she has put into the stable after she posted a picture of her with other members of the group. In her response she stated her involvement with the Kingdom since 2014 up to now.

AEW star strikes back at disrespectful fan who questioned her contributions to top faction.

The Kingdom, now a part of a major storyline and expanded into a faction called The Undisputed Kingdom, consists of Wardlow, Roderick Strong, and original members Matt Taven, Mike Bennett and the unveiled Devil, Adam Cole. Cole turned on former AEW World Champion MJF, and the Undisputed Kingdom laid out the Salt of the Earth after the title match at World's End 2023.