"I don't feel threatened by anyone on anything" - WWE CEO Nick Khan dismisses AEW as competition

WWE CEO Nick Khan recently had the chance to talk about the company's rival promotion, AEW, where Nick said he doesn't feel threatened by anything.

Tony Khan founded AEW in 2019, bringing to life a passion project alongside Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks. The promotion has since served as the first primary alternative to WWE since WCW closed its doors over two decades ago.

AEW has proven to rival WWE in both the TV ratings, with Dynamite beating NXT in head-to-head ratings on Wednesday nights prior to NXT's move to Tuesday, but also in signings. Their presence has been enough to turn the heads of Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, and Adam Cole, who all made the switch over the past four years.

While speaking to Bill Simmons, WWE CEO Nick Khan was asked whether he saw AEW as a threat. Khan dismissed the idea before continuing to say that he is only interested in his own product.

"I don’t feel threatened by anyone on anything," Nick Khan said. "It’s just not how I do business. I don’t care what anyone else is doing. I care what we’re doing. And as long as we can have the best product on with the best talent and the best writers, I think we’re going to be in good shape." [H/T Wrestling Observer]

Nick Khan was a co-CEO alongside Stephanie McMahon after Vince McMahon's temporary retirement in 2022. He recently became the sole CEO since Stephanie's departure and Vince's return as Executive Chairman of the Board.

AEW's President Tony Khan has recently commented on the potential purchase of WWE

After it was confirmed that Vince McMahon would be returning to WWE so he could facilitate a potential sale of the company, reports emerged that Tony Khan was in the pool of potential buyers.

Rather than shy away from the topic, TK confirmed that he would indeed be involved in the process and reminded fans that he can make "big purchases."

"I am interested in the news that there is potentially a sales process and certainly, I think we’ve shown, when there are acquisitions and transactions, we’re capable of making the big purchases," Khan said [H/T: Fightful]

Tony Khan acquired the Ring of Honor brand in 2022 while it was on hiatus. He has since run both All Elite Wrestling and ROH concurrently, with some talent shared and other names exclusively belonging to one brand for the time being.

