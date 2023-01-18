"We're capable of making the big purchases" - Tony Khan confirms interest in buying WWE from Vince McMahon

WWE is said to be considering a sale of the company and has hired JP Morgan for help. Several companies have been mentioned as potential buyers, including the Khan family, who own AEW. Tony Khan recently commented on the rumors of the sale.

Vince McMahon returned as Executive Chairman of WWE to aid in the potential sale. The Khan family, including Tony and Shahid Khan, were reported as potential buyers and may seek a financial partner if they decide to take over the Stamford-based promotion.

During an interview on The Maggie and Perloff Show, Tony Khan confirmed the interest in buying the world's biggest promotion and said they are capable of making such a tremendous purchase.

“I am interested in the news that there is potentially a sales process and certainly, I think we’ve shown, when there are acquisitions and transactions, we’re capable of making the big purchases.” Khan said (H/T- Fightful)

Tony Khan stated his success with AEW and buying ROH shows he can purchase and run WWE successfully:

"With AEW, we've shown that we can build a company. Even when I purchased Ring of Honor, that's a very different thing than WWE, but Ring of Honor is a company with 20 years of history and I really have enjoyed running it and we've shown that we're at all-time highs in terms of every business metric since we relaunched it and it's only going to get better. AEW is my main focus, but certainly, when that news is out there, it's very interesting." (H/T- Fightful)

Tony Khan shared his thoughts on the former CEO of the WWE

Tony Khan, the president of AEW, recently discussed his interactions with the McMahon family. Speaking on The Maggie and Perloff Show, Khan said he has no relationship with Vince McMahon but has had positive interactions with his daughter Stephanie McMahon.

"No, I don't have any relationship with him. I've talked with Stephanie and have had good conversations with Stephanie, but I don't know Vince at all." Khan said (H/T- Fightful)

Tony Khan said he couldn't comment on Stephanie McMahon's resignation as he hasn't spoken to her in a long time and doesn't know what's happening. Stephanie resigned as Co-CEO on January 10th, the same day Vince was voted as Executive Chairman of the Board.

