AEW Dynamite Title Tuesday saw MJF cutting one of the best promos in the company alongside William Regal.

While William Regal seemed to expect a fight as he took out his brass knuckles, MJF assured him he was just there to talk. The Salt of the Earth then explained their history, taking them back to his early years when he was called to do extra work for WWE.

Multiple personalities like Pat Buck, Brian Myers, Arn Anderson, Adam Pearce, and Dean Malenko were also namedropped.

"I knew I wasn't fighting for a contract; I was fighting for my life. 'cause make no mistake about it, Will, professional wrestling is my life!" MJF said. (1:40 - 1:51)

Maxwell later spoke about how William Regal initially promised to ensure the former's employment in WWE but backed down later on.

Furthermore, Regal apparently insulted Maxwell months later when The Salt of Earth sent a video of his work to the veteran.

The Long Island native seemed to be on the verge of tears as he stated how Regal had backed off from his promise of endorsing him.

William Regal took hold of the mic and immediately called out Maxwell for having a long way to go despite having talent. He chided the Casino Chip holder for his attack on Tony Schiavone last month.

Leaving Maxwell speechless, William Regal exited the ring. It remains to be seen what this means for The Salt of the Earth in the coming weeks.

Do you think MJF will become an AEW World Champion soon? Sound off in the comments below!

A legend thinks Bray Wyatt should be booked like Hulk Hogan. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes