AEW Dynamite Grand Slam Results: Former WWE Superstar Paige debuts, 3 new champions crowned, MJF assaults wrestling legend

AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam featured a stacked show with five title matches. Several new champions were crowned during the show, and we also got one massive debut with former WWE star Paige showing up at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

MJF was also on the show tonight and got into an altercation with a member of the Blackpool Combat Club and wrestling legend Tony Schiavone.

Read on for the full AEW Dynamite Results:

Claudio Castagnoli (C) vs. Chris Jericho - ROH World Championship match

Castagnoli and Jericho shook hands before the match began on AEW Dynamite. The former took control early with his superior strength. The match soon spilled to ringside, where Jericho hid behind ROH legend Cary Silkin. Jericho then struck Castagnoli with a cheap shot to take control of the match.

Back in the ring, Jericho taunted the fans, but Castagnoli used this to find an opening. Jericho cut him off, sidestepping as Castagnoli went for a flying elbow strike in the corner. Jericho went for a hurricanrana from the top rope and managed to hit it but only got a two-count off it.

Chris Jericho attempted a Codebreaker, but Castagnoli caught him midair and hit an uppercut. He followed this up and locked in a sharpshooter.

Castagnoli followed it up with a straightjacket Ricola Bomb for another near fall. Jericho hit a Codebreaker but couldn't get the win. Claudio finally applied the Giant Swing and took Jericho down with a lariat.

With the referee's view blocked, Chris Jericho hit Claudio Castagnoli with a low blow and then hit the Judas Effect to pick up the win. With this victory, Chris Jericho won his eighth world championship.

Chris Jericho def. Claudio Castagnoli to become the new ROH World Champion

MATCH RATING: B

Keith Lee and Swerve Scott (C) vs. The Acclaimed - AEW World Tag Team Championship match

Keith Lee and Anthony Bowens started things off. Bowens tried a shoulder charge but couldn't move Lee, who hit back with a hurricanrana. Max Caster tagged in and hit Lee with an arm drag.

Swerve lost his cool as The Acclaimed celebrated and hit a double dropkick. Swerve In Our Glory took control of the match for a bit. Caster took down Strickland with a powerslam before hitting Keith Lee with a massive powerslam and tagged Bowens in.

Bowens went after both Swerve and Lee but got taken down. The champions went for the Swerve Stomp, but Bowens fought out of it and hit Swerve with a Buckle Bomb. Lee tossed Bowens out of the ring before going for a moonsault on Max Caster, who rolled out of the way. Strickland accidentally hit Keith Lee with the boombox, but The Acclaimed couldn't capitalize on it.

Max Caster seemed to favor his knee, and the champions took advantage, hitting him with an assisted powerbomb. Caster still kicked out at the last second. The match spilled out to ringside again.

Swerve got into Billy Gunn's face, and the WWE legend wasn't happy. As soon as the referee turned around, the latter hit Strickland with a Famouser and rolled him into the ring.

Bowens immediately hit The Arrival, and Max Caster followed it up with the Mic Drop elbow and went for the cover. It was enough for the three-count, and the AEW crowd exploded as The Acclaimed was crowned the new champs.

The Acclaimed def. Swerve in Our Glory to become the new AEW Tag Team Champions

MATCH RATING: B+

MJF takes out Wheeler Yuta, assaults Tony Schiavone

On the next segment on AEW Dynamite, MJF interrupted Wheeler Yuta's interview with Tony Schiavone. He told Yuta that his fellow Blackpool Combat Club members were fighting later in the night to see who would lose the title to MJF.

He also took a massive cheap shot at William Regal, who struggled with substance abuse but has since recovered, while taking shots at Moxley and Danielson's injuries over the years.

Yuta didn't back down and took a shot at MJF's recent engagement. The latter wasn't happy and took down Yuta and assaulted Tony Schiavone. Yuta tried to fight back, but W. Morrissey caught him from behind and MJF took him down with a strike from the Dynamite Diamond Ring.

PAC (C) vs. Orange Cassidy - the AEW All-Atlantic Championship match

Orange Cassidy had a good start, but PAC soon took control. The match spilled out to ringside pretty early, and PAC sent Cassidy head-first into the ring post.

PAC rolled Orange back into the ring, but the latter moved back out. A frustrated PAC dived over the top rope and wiped out Orange Cassidy. He then followed it up with a Shotgun Dropkick for a nearfall.

Back from the break on AEW, Orange Cassidy hit a Stundog Millionaire, which he followed up with a diving DDT. It only managed a nearfall. Cassidy followed it up with Orange Punch, but the champion managed to grab hold of the bottom rope.

PAC rolled out to ringside for a breather, and Orange Cassidy followed. The champ hit OC with the hammer for the ring bell, rolled Cassidy into the ring, and pinned him.

PAC def. Orange Cassidy to retain the AEW All-Atlantic Championship

MATCH RATING: B

Toni Storm (C) vs. Athena vs. Serena Deeb vs. Britt Baker - Four-way match for the interim AEW Women's Championship

The match started at a breakneck pace, with multiple competitors trying to get a quick early pin. Baker hit Deeb with a sling blade before Toni Storm took down the former champion.

Deeb and Baker briefly joined forces to try to superplex Toni Storm off the top rope. Athena joined the mix and took all three women down.

Back from the break on AEW, both Toni Storm and Serena Deeb had single-legged Crabs locked in on Baker and Athena, respectively. Storm and Deeb then started trading strikes. Toni took down Deeb with a suplex before hitting Athena with a hip attack.

Serena briefly took control of this match, hitting Storm with a neckbreaker for a nearfall. She then locked in the Serenity Lock, but Dr. Britt Baker broke the hold with a superkick.

Athena showed off her incredible strength, taking down both Deeb and Baker as the latter landed badly and hurt her face. She tried to lock in the Lockjaw, but Toni Storm rolled her up for the win. The finish was a little anti-climactic, but the match did not disappoint.

Toni Storm def. Britt Baker, Athena, and Serena Deeb to retain the AEW Interim Women's Championship

MATCH RATING: B

Baker assaulted Toni Storm after the match, and Jamie Hayter ran out to join her. The Doctor spiked Athena with a Curbstorm before she went to lock in the Lockjaw. Music played as Baker was getting ready, and Saraya's music hit.

Former WWE star Paige (now going by her real name, Saraya) came out to make her AEW debut! She came to the aid of the babyfaces and shouted, "this is MY HOUSE," as the heels looked on.

Jon Moxley vs. Bryan Danielson - AEW World Championship match

Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson traded chops as soon as the bell rang. The latter tried to ground Mox and smashed him across the back of the head. Moxley briefly had a keylock locked in on Danielson's arm. However, Bryan broke free and hit several kicks in the corner, followed by a running boot. Moxley was fired up and hit back with right hands of his own.

Bryan Danielson hit back with chops and followed it with kicks across Moxley's spine. We saw MJF watching as Mox and Danielson battled it out for the world title. Danielson followed it up with a dropkick before going after Moxley's arm. Danielson stomped Moxley across the elbow before wrenching Moxley's arm and taking him down.

Moxley hit back with a headbutt, but Danielson sent Moxley crashing down onto the top turnbuckle. He followed it up with a suplex off the top rope. Moxley took a page out of Danielson's playbook and locked in the LaBelle Lock.

Danielson maneuvered out of it and hammered down on Moxley before locking in the Cattle Mutilation. He rained down elbow strikes, but Mox hit back with a nasty lariat. Danielson hit back with the Busaiku knee strike for a nearfall.

Out of nowhere, Jon Moxley hit Bryan Danielson with a curb stomp and followed it up with a Death Rider DDT, but it still wasn't enough for the win. Danielson stomped down on Moxley before locking in a Triangle Sleeper, which he transitioned into the Labelle Lock.

Moxley managed to get his foot on the bottom rope and rolled out of the ring. He hit Danielson with a Death Rider on the entrance ramp but couldn't pin him. Mox had his sleeper hold still locked in and eventually choked Danielson out.

Jon Moxley def. Bryan Danielson to win the AEW World Championship

MATCH RATING: A

