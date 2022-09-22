New AEW World Champion crowned after a barnburner between Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson on Dynamite: Grand Slam

AEW has finally filled its vacant World Championship position, with Jon Moxley winning the main event of Dynamite: Grand Slam against Bryan Danielson.

With CM Punk being forced to relinquish the AEW World Title, a tournament of champions was announced. The brackets included wrestlers like Chris Jericho, Darby Allin, Hangman Page, and Sammy Guevara.

With Moxley taking the win over Sammy and Danielson defeating Jericho, the two moved ahead to the finals on this week's Dynamite.

The special Grand Slam edition was headlined by their battle, where both the stars spared no effort to gain the upper hand.

After a fairly equal back and forth, Jon Moxley was able to clutch the American Dragon in a sleeper hold. Despite the latter's best efforts to reach the ropes, he was eventually knocked out, crowning the Purveyor of Violence as the new AEW World Champion.

With MJF currently holding the chip to guarantee a title shot, it remains to be seen how long it will be before Moxley comes face-to-face with the Long Island native in the future.

