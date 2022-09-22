Create

"JERICHOCHO BABAY!" - Wrestling world flares up with a nickname for Chris Jericho after winning new title on AEW Dynamite

The Wizard is the new ROH World Champion!
The Wizard is the new ROH World Champion!
Shubhajit Deb
Shubhajit Deb
ANALYST
Modified Sep 22, 2022 06:52 AM IST

The AEW Grand Slam event kicked off with a massive title change, as Chris Jericho became the new ROH World Champion and earned a new nickname in the process.

The Wizard has had a slew of high-stakes matches recently, with his last one ending in a loss against Bryan Danielson and effectively killing his plans to become the AEW World Champion. However, he quickly switched targets to the ROH World Title, challenging Claudio Castagnoli to a face-off.

Despite Claudio gaining the upper hand initially, the JAS leader was able to pick up the win after a low blow. This marked the eighth world title he has acquired to date, earning him the nickname "JerichOcho" from fans on social media.

Here are some of the biggest reactions on Twitter after the new ROH World Champion was revealed.

@AEW @ringofhonor @IAmJericho More like Jerichocho amirite
@_denisesalcedo JERICHOCHO BABAY!
I JUST SAW @IAmJericho WIN THE WORLDS CHPIONSHIP! WHAT A MOMENT FOR JERICHOCHO! #AEW https://t.co/H0jKT5Sgxc
JERICHOCHO !! #AEWGrandSlam
@iamjericho is now #JERICHOCHO
Best opening match in #AEWDynamite history? @IAmJericho and @ClaudioCSRO just did that! Congrats to the Jerichocho for getting that ROH world title by any means necessary by gawd! #bwebsee
Best thing to ever happen to ROH not even lying #AEWGrandSlam #Jerichocho
Chris Jericho is the new ROH World Champion!!!! #Jerichocho #8time #AEWGrandSlam
Good on Jerichocho @IAmJericho #AEWGrandSlam
Oh my god, @IAmJericho is Jerichocho! The NEW @ringofhonor champion! #AEWGrandSlam
Congratulations to Chris Jericho! You got the Ocho! #AEWGrandSlam #RingOfHonor

As of now, it remains to be seen how the Wizard's eighth world title will play out in the coming weeks.

Do you think the JAS leader should have a rematch with Caludio Castagnoli? Sound off in the comments below!

A former WWE Champion says it's unfair to compare Triple H and Vince McMahon's regimes here

Edited by Jacob Terrell

Comments

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...