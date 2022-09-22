"JERICHOCHO BABAY!" - Wrestling world flares up with a nickname for Chris Jericho after winning new title on AEW Dynamite

The AEW Grand Slam event kicked off with a massive title change, as Chris Jericho became the new ROH World Champion and earned a new nickname in the process.

The Wizard has had a slew of high-stakes matches recently, with his last one ending in a loss against Bryan Danielson and effectively killing his plans to become the AEW World Champion. However, he quickly switched targets to the ROH World Title, challenging Claudio Castagnoli to a face-off.

Despite Claudio gaining the upper hand initially, the JAS leader was able to pick up the win after a low blow. This marked the eighth world title he has acquired to date, earning him the nickname "JerichOcho" from fans on social media.

Here are some of the biggest reactions on Twitter after the new ROH World Champion was revealed.

As of now, it remains to be seen how the Wizard's eighth world title will play out in the coming weeks.

Do you think the JAS leader should have a rematch with Caludio Castagnoli? Sound off in the comments below!

A former WWE Champion says it's unfair to compare Triple H and Vince McMahon's regimes here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far