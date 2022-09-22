Former WWE Superstar Paige makes a stunning debut on AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam

At Dynamite: Grand Slam, Saraya, formerly known as Paige in WWE, made her AEW debut.

Earlier this year, Saraya announced on her official Twitter handle that she'll be leaving WWE on July 7. Following her departure, she has made a few appearances on the independent circuit, appearing at a World Association of Wrestling show in the past, as well.

Following a Fatal Four-way match for the interim AEW Women's World Championship between Toni Storm, Serena Deeb, Athena, and Britt Baker on Dynamite: Grand Slam, the former WWE star made her way down to the ring, much to the crowd's shock.

During the post-match segment, Saraya came to the aid of Storm and Athena as the heels were assaulting them.

Check out Saraya's debut below:

The former WWE Divas Champion hasn't been active as an in-ring competitor in years. However, she has served in numerous non-wrestling roles in WWE after announcing her retirement from in-ring competition due to health issues.

It remains to be seen if the 30-year-old will step back inside the squared circle as an active competitor going forward or will have a non-wrestling role.

