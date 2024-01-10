"I find out soon if I need a second surgery" - AEW star shares concerning update

For a long time, professional wrestling and injuries have been closely connected. This time, another AEW star is facing health issues, but it's not a wrestling-related injury; instead, it's a finger infection keeping the star away.

The individual in question is CJ Perry, who has been a notable presence on AEW television as a manager. Unfortunately, she has been dealing with health problems in recent times. Perry underwent emergency surgery in December 2023 to address a severe finger infection.

After a successful surgery, CJ Perry made a surprise appearance at All Elite Wrestling Worlds End, where she sided with her husband Miro after betraying Andrade El Idolo. Fans thought she was on the path to recovery, but her recent revelations have complicated matters. Perry shared on her Instagram that she is heading back to the hospital due to healing complications and the potential return of the infection. She might need a second surgery.

Former WWE star wrote on Instagram revealing about her health challenges:

"On my way to the hospital again because complications happen with healing and infection possibly coming back. I find out soon if I need a second surgery."

This is distressing news for CJ Perry, who had just recently left the hospital. Our thoughts and prayers go out to her during this challenging time, and we hope the infection doesn't resurface.

Real-life Drama: CJ Perry and Miro's WWE to AEW Journey

Lana and Miro have been involved in various storylines since their WWE debut days. Despite on-screen dramas, they have remained happily married since July 2016. The couple transitioned to All Elite Wrestling in 2020, and Lana (CJ Perry) made her AEW debut in September 2023 to support Miro.

Their on-screen storylines, including a surprising betrayal during the Continental Classic tournament, added drama to their wrestling careers. However, in real life, they continue to stand by each other. Miro's rivalry with Andrade at All Elite Wrestling World's End concluded with Lana turning on Andrade and helping her husband win.

Unfortunately, CJ Perry's recent health challenges, including a finger infection, have disrupted her involvement in wrestling. The possibility of a second surgery adds uncertainty to her road to recovery.

