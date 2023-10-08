AEW
"I am forever in debt to you, sir" - Adam Copeland (fka Edge) acknowledges 71-year-old WWE Hall of Famer

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Oct 08, 2023 07:36 IST
Edge AEW WWE
Edge entered the WWE Hall of Fame in 2012

Multi-time WWE World Champion Adam Copeland (fka Edge) recently acknowledged a legendary commentator. The name in question is AEW announcer Jim Ross.

The Hall of Famer is undoubtedly one of the greatest announcers in pro wrestling history, having called some of the most memorable matches in top companies like WWE, WCW, and AEW. Ross is still active in the Tony Khan-led promotion as he works half the broadcast of Collision.

While on commentary for this week's show, Ross shared a heartfelt moment with Adam Copeland. The Rated-R Superstar made his first-ever appearance on the Saturday night program on October 7 after his massive debut at WrestleDream.

Copeland noticed JR at Collision and recalled how the 71-year-old was the first to sign him. He added that Ross also helped pay his college debt.

"I am looking down there and I am seeing JR. That man first signed me to a contract I'll never forget, [and] paid my college debts. I am forever in debt to you, sir."

Later in his promo, The Rated-R Superstar called out Christian Cage before being assaulted by Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne. Only time will tell what's next in the compelling storyline.

Edited by Pratik Singh
