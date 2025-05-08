"I don't forgive" - AEW star goes off against Jon Moxley (Exclusive)

An AEW star recently shared some words about his rivalry with Jon Moxley. According to this star, Moxley still has a beating coming to him.
The star in question is Powerhouse Hobbs, who is considered to be one of the strongest names on the AEW roster. While he had earned an opportunity to face Jon Moxley for the World Title, Moxley's underhand tactics led to Hobbs losing the fight. However, it appears Hobbs has still not given up the pursuit.
Speaking in an interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda Wrestling, Hobbs talked about how it was not over between him and Moxley.
"He had to cheat to beat me to retain his World Championship. I don't forgive, I don't forget. I still need to whoop Mox's a*s so... Watch your back, I am coming after you." [0:50 onwards]
When asked about Mox's weaknesses and strengths, he stated:
"Underestimating me, that's his weakness. (...) You can hit him very hard, and he will come back at you." [1:23 onwards]
A WWE veteran thinks Powerhouse Hobbs has a bleak future in AEW
While Powerhouse Hobbs is a talented star, Jim Cornette thinks that his future in Tony Khan's company may not turn out well.
Hobbs has been a victim of scattered pushes and a lack of storylines, which has drastically affected his prominence. Speaking on The Experience podcast, Jim Cornette expressed dismay at how Hobbs was being used in AEW, stating:
"Poor Hobbs, poor Hobbs. [...] Hobbs, my God...in a program with some direction and some training and producing and developing of talent you got something there. But the longer it goes the less you got." [5:42-6:50]
As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Powerhouse Hobbs in the Jacksonville-based promotion.
