"I don't forgive" - AEW star goes off against Jon Moxley (Exclusive)

An AEW star recently shared some words about his rivalry with Jon Moxley. According to this star, Moxley still has a beating coming to him.

Ad

The star in question is Powerhouse Hobbs, who is considered to be one of the strongest names on the AEW roster. While he had earned an opportunity to face Jon Moxley for the World Title, Moxley's underhand tactics led to Hobbs losing the fight. However, it appears Hobbs has still not given up the pursuit.

Speaking in an interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda Wrestling, Hobbs talked about how it was not over between him and Moxley.

Ad

Trending

"He had to cheat to beat me to retain his World Championship. I don't forgive, I don't forget. I still need to whoop Mox's a*s so... Watch your back, I am coming after you." [0:50 onwards]

When asked about Mox's weaknesses and strengths, he stated:

"Underestimating me, that's his weakness. (...) You can hit him very hard, and he will come back at you." [1:23 onwards]

Ad

Ad

A WWE veteran thinks Powerhouse Hobbs has a bleak future in AEW

While Powerhouse Hobbs is a talented star, Jim Cornette thinks that his future in Tony Khan's company may not turn out well.

Hobbs has been a victim of scattered pushes and a lack of storylines, which has drastically affected his prominence. Speaking on The Experience podcast, Jim Cornette expressed dismay at how Hobbs was being used in AEW, stating:

Ad

"Poor Hobbs, poor Hobbs. [...] Hobbs, my God...in a program with some direction and some training and producing and developing of talent you got something there. But the longer it goes the less you got." [5:42-6:50]

Ad

Ad

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Powerhouse Hobbs in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.



If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.



Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading. Know More