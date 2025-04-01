  • home icon
  Jim Cornette predicts a bleak future for ex-AEW champion: "The longer it goes the less you got"

Jim Cornette predicts a bleak future for ex-AEW champion: "The longer it goes the less you got"

By Gaurav Singh
Apr 01, 2025
Jim Cornette on an AEW star's run (Image Source-Cornette on X and allelitewrestling.com)

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette commented on the underutilization of a former TNT Champion by AEW. Cornette also believes that the star needs to be in a prominent program, considering his talent.

Powerhouse Hobbs joined All Elite Wrestling back in 2020 but has had an underwhelming run for the past five years despite having immense talent and the look of a star. While Hobbs has been wrestling regularly in 2025, he has yet to be in a meaningful program.

Last Wednesday on Dynamite, Hobbs defeated Mark Davis in a two-minute squash match. Jim Cornette criticized the way the match went and also claimed that Hobbs could gain momentum only if in a good program.

Speaking on his The Experience podcast, Cornette said:

"Poor Hobbs, poor Hobbs. [...] Hobbs, my God...in a program with some direction and some training and producing and developing of talent you got something there. But the longer it goes the less you got." [5:42-6:50]
Jim Cornette blasted a top AEW star for his recent viral spot

On an episode of Dynamite two weeks ago, top AEW star Jon Moxley made headlines by taking a dangerous bump on a bat with spikes during the street fight against Cope.

Speaking on his The Experience podcast, Jim Cornette lashed out at Moxley for the dangerous spot, calling him stupid:

"The reason I don't applaud this is because this was in the middle of an obviously fake fight, where everything looked like sh*t, and then the guy took his own bump on to a stupid goofy weapon that doesn't really exist, and the people sitting there knew that they're working together, and he still impaled himself. That means to me that I think Jon Moxley is a stupid m****f****. You're a f**king idiot, Jon!"
Moreover, Jon Moxley managed to retain his AEW World title despite being impaled in the street fight.

Edited by Arsh Das
