"I froze like a son of a b*tch" - Former WWE name recalls blowing smoke in Vince McMahon's face

Given the fact that Vince McMahon is a rather intimidating personality backstage, a former WWE personality was understandably flustered when he accidentally puffed smoke right onto his face.

The person is Mike Chioda, who has been a WWE referee for over three decades. After leaving the Stamford-based brand in 2020, he worked in several high-profile AEW matches. With his expertise and experience, he is rightfully regarded as one of the most prominent figures in the wrestling business.

In an interview with Steve Fall, the veteran referee recalled a time when he accidentally blew smoke on Vince McMahon's face.

"There was one time when I was pushing cases during TV, working the crew and everything and I was smoking a cigarette. You could smoke in the arenas back in those days. He [Vince McMahon] comes through the curtain and I just puffed a big cloud of smoke in his face and he hates smoke. I looked at him and I froze like a son of a b*tch," said Chioda.

The legendary referee continued:

"He [Vince McMahon] looked at me with his eyes wide open. I just threw the cigarette down, started jumping on it like, goddamn cigarettes. I had to do something to pop him and he kind of smirked and then he gave me this long lecture for like, 30 minutes. We bonded over little things like that." [H/T: WrestlingNews]

TeamForwood @TheTeamForwood @CarmellaWWE Mike Chioda acted like it was the first time he was part of someone cashing in @CarmellaWWE Mike Chioda acted like it was the first time he was part of someone cashing in https://t.co/pNDcmhRKFW

The veteran referee also spoke about his salary in WWE

As a result of Chioda's incredibly long tenure in the Stamford-based promotion, he was apparently being paid a surprising amount as his salary.

During the same interview with Steve Fall, the veteran mentioned the exact figure he was being paid to work in WWE.

"I was making really good money. I’ll tell you straight out, I was making $240,000 a year … but I’d been there for 35 years at the time," revealed Chioda. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

As of now, Mike Chioda has called it quits on his refereeing career. It remains to be seen whether he will ever be seen back in action in the future.

What do you make of Mike Chioda's words? Let us know in the comments section below!

Will Hulk Hogan step into a WWE ring again? We asked a WWE Hall of Famer here

Poll : 0 votes