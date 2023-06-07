WWE legend opens up on low six-figure salary 35 years into company tenure

A WWE legend recently discussed the low six-figure salary he was making after being in the company for 35 years.

Mike Chioda is one of WWE's most well-known referees. During his long tenure with the company, Chioda refereed some of the biggest matches in WWE history. He was also well-liked within the wrestling community by both fans and pundits.

Although he was a referee with the company, Chioda was being paid a six-figure salary – something that isn't offered to every referee that works for WWE.

Speaking with Steve Fall on the Ten Count, Chioda revealed that he was making $240,000 a year because of his long tenure with the company.

“I was making really good money. I’ll tell you straight out, I was making $240,000 a year … but I’d been there for 35 years at the time.” [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Mike Chioda was released from the company in 2020 and went on to referee a few matches for AEW before finally calling it quits on his legendary career.

Former WWE Referee Mike Chioda slammed refereeing in AEW

AEW referees have come under scrutiny in the past for showing a lot of leniency during the matches. Refs in the Jacksonville-based promotion tend to allow the wrestlers to brawl on the outside without starting a 10-count. They also don't count to five when an illegal tag partner is in the ring.

All this has upset Mike Chioda, who spoke up about it on the Such Good Shoot podcast, where he admitted that it's hard for him to watch it.

"AEW’s rules with the refs - I can’t, it's hard for me to watch it," said Chioda. "AEW I think is starting to boom, and they're starting to build a roster where with AEW you got the referees are just not doing s***. I want to go back to referees because, you know, I watch it. I watch the show. And it's just hard to watch as a referee when they're just acknowledging the tag in, but not acknowledging the five count out of the corner, or the five count off the ropes, and not even acknowledging the ten counts pretty much. It's basically count a false finish or count the finish," Mike Chioda concluded.

Given the inexperience of some of the officials, it's understandable, but many seem to think that the rules need to be more strictly enforced in wrestling matches.

