"I would get a kick out of that" - WWE veteran wants Goldberg and Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) to appear at AEW All In

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Biscoff has spoken about who he thinks would make the crowd pop if they return to the ring during AEW All In, which will occur later this month.

AEW All In is one of the most anticipated pay-per-views, and there's been a lot of speculation about who could make an appearance - even though the match card has been announced.

The WWE veteran spoke on his 83 Weeks podcast and said there's one ex-WWE superstar who'd he 'get a kick out of' if he saw him in the ring.

The star is none other than the architect of the Jackhammer, Bill Goldberg. The other name that came to his mind was Sasha Banks.

"I think Goldberg would be a big surprise and it would be exciting. I would get a kick out of that. Sasha [Mercedes Mone] would be huge. Someone that was a huge star in WWE over the last couple of years –- whether it is Goldberg or more so Sasha Banks, she was more of a regular part of WWE –- either one of them would be a huge surprise." (H/T Wrestling INC)

Both Bill Goldberg and Sasha Banks have had a fantastic run in WWE. The Hall of Famer's contract with WWE expired last year, and fans are awaiting his probable return to the ring. Currently competing in NJPW, Banks is out of action due to an injury.

AEW confirms the return of Kota Ibushi at AEW All In

AEW has confirmed the return of former NXT star Kota Ibushi to AEW at AEW All In. He, Kenny Omega, and Adam Page will battle it out in the ring against Jay White, Juice Robinson, and Takeshita.

Ibushi made his entry into AEW at Blood and Guts last month. He has now put to rest all rumors about whether he'll be back in the NXT.

With Kota Ibushi and the others already announced, AEW All In card is stacked with incredible wrestlers who can give phenomenal performances and carve out storylines for themselves.

Will All In be as successful and critically acclaimed as its predecessor? Tell us in the comments section below.