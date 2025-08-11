"I get screwed by AEW all the time" - Top wrestler hits out at Tony Khan

A top star in AEW has just called out Tony Khan and the company over recent events in his career. He made a bold claim about this, saying that he has always been wronged.Ricochet has been on an interesting run over the past year since signing with All Elite Wrestling. He is now playing a heel and has been thriving. Although he hasn't won any championships, he's been involved in several feuds and is now aligned with The Gates of Agony.On X/Twitter, the former WWE Superstar suddenly replied to a Bret Hart article and seemed to make it about himself. He put out a message that he's often tried to get across, claiming that AEW has yet to give him the opportunities he deserves. The One and Only claimed that Tony Khan and everyone else are screwing him over.&quot;I get screwed by @aew all the time. I know it. You know it. @TonyKhan knows it,&quot; he wrote.Check out his tweet below:Ricochet has been taking matters into his own hands in AEWAt All In: Texas last month, Ricochet and The Gates of Agony made their presence felt during the Casino Gauntlet match and nearly stole a win if not for interference from the Bang Bang Gang.Since then, he has been doing everything he can to get back at them, while his allies have tried pursuing tag team gold by entering the tournament to crown the new number-one contender. They fell short, and now the trio is back to square one. They have been vocal about wanting more opportunities and even went as far as attacking random personnel backstage to make a statement.All Elite Wrestling @AEWLINK&quot;Respect us, or fear us.&quot; For @KingRicochet + GOA (@ToaLiona @thekaun), the hunt for GOLD is ON. #AEWCollisionAlthough they have made quick work of their current enemies, there is still no clear path to success for them, and this seems to be getting on Ricochet's nerves. It remains to be seen whether they'll have a breakthrough soon.