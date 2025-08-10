Ricochet Makes a Huge Demand to AEW After Backstage Fight

Ricochet got into a backstage fight earlier tonight on AEW Collision. He did not stop there, as he sent out a short message and made a bold demand to the company and the rest of the roster.

Ad

The former WWE Superstar has been on a heel run in the promotion for a few months now. He has added some muscle to his side by aligning with the Gates of Agony. This trio has been wreaking havoc since, as each of them wants to achieve their goal of winning championship gold.

Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona entered the tag team tournament to determine The Hurt Syndicate's challengers at Forbidden Door. However, they came up short and made an early exit following a loss to Brodido in the opening round. Brody King and Bandido then went on a Cinderella run, upsetting The Young Bucks in the second round.

Ad

Trending

The latest episode of AEW Collision featured footage of Ricochet and the Gates of Agony going on a rampage earlier in the night, attacking random personnel backstage. They did this to send a message to the company, as they have demanded more opportunities.

After they came up short in going for the tag team titles, it seems that the One and Only himself is now looking for his way to a major AEW title.

Ad

Ad

Currently, Ricochet is feuding with Juice Robinson and the Bang Bang Gang as he claimed that they were the reason he didn't win the Casino Gauntlet match at All In: Texas last month. The former WWE high-flyer doesn't let go of things that easily, and he might try to take Robinson out before moving forward and setting his sights back to his major goal.

It is unclear how Ricochet will do so, given that all major titles within the company currently have several other big names vying for them. He may have to wait for the perfect opportunity to strike.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Enzo Curabo Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.



Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.



If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.



Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music. Know More

Brutus Beefcake gets emotional talking about Hulk Hogan HERE